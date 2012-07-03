(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) from Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Short-Term IDR and Viability Rating (VR), and simultaneously affirmed the ratings following the completion of an asset sale that strengthened the bank's balance sheet. A Negative Outlook has been assigned to the Long-Term IDR. A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

IBAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and VR reflect strong capital and liquidity positions and significantly improved asset quality following the sale of a legacy commercial property loan book. Weak profitability and a limited franchise offset these factors. There is a strong level of ordinary support factored into IBAL's ratings. The Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDR therefore reflects a similar Outlook on the Long-Term IDR of IBAL's parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP; 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3').

The sale of AUD270m legacy commercial property loans led to a significant improvement in asset quality, with impaired loans/gross loans falling to 1.78% in the financial year ended 31 March 2012 (FY12) from 10.5% at 30 September 2011. The sale did not materially impact the bank's existing strong capital and liquidity positions despite being undertaken at a significant discount to book value, and resulting in a sizeable (AUD72m) after-tax loss in FY12. At FYE12, IBAL's Fitch core capital ratio was 16.6%, while its regulatory liquidity ratio (high quality liquid assets/liabilities) was 35.7% - both ratios are strong relative to those of domestic peers.

IBAL has established a number of niche businesses, despite remaining a small player in the Australian financial system. The sale of the legacy commercial property portfolio should allow management greater focus on the remaining core portfolio. However, the operating environment remains subdued and the earnings of a number of IBAL's businesses are cyclical in nature, resulting in a somewhat lumpy revenue flow. Core profitability remains weak, although it should improve somewhat in FY13 as a number of one-off costs in FY12 drop out.

Negative rating pressure may arise from a material deterioration in the bank's capital position, a fall in its regulatory liquidity ratio below 20%, or a significant weakening in its asset quality or its franchise in its niche markets. Negative action on IBP's ratings would also likely translate into negative action on IBAL's ratings. The Negative Outlook on IBAL's Long-Term IDR indicates positive rating action is unlikely in the short- to medium-term.

Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and investment banking services in Australia and is part of the global Investec group. The rating actions are as follows:

Investec Bank (Australia) Limited

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; RWN removed; Negative Outlook assigned;

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; RWN removed;

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'; RWN removed;

Support Rating: affirmed at '3';

Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';

Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; RWN removed.