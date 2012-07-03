(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) from Investec Bank (Australia) Limited's
(IBAL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Short-Term IDR and
Viability Rating (VR), and simultaneously affirmed the ratings
following the completion of an asset sale that strengthened the
bank's balance sheet. A Negative Outlook has been assigned to
the Long-Term IDR. A complete list of rating actions can be
found at the end of this release.
IBAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and VR reflect strong
capital and liquidity positions and significantly improved asset
quality following the sale of a legacy commercial property loan
book. Weak profitability and a limited franchise offset these
factors. There is a strong level of ordinary support factored
into IBAL's ratings. The Negative Outlook on the Long-Term IDR
therefore reflects a similar Outlook on the Long-Term IDR of
IBAL's parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP;
'BBB-'/Negative/'F3').
The sale of AUD270m legacy commercial property loans led to
a significant improvement in asset quality, with impaired
loans/gross loans falling to 1.78% in the financial year ended
31 March 2012 (FY12) from 10.5% at 30 September 2011. The sale
did not materially impact the bank's existing strong capital and
liquidity positions despite being undertaken at a significant
discount to book value, and resulting in a sizeable (AUD72m)
after-tax loss in FY12. At FYE12, IBAL's Fitch core capital
ratio was 16.6%, while its regulatory liquidity ratio (high
quality liquid assets/liabilities) was 35.7% - both ratios are
strong relative to those of domestic peers.
IBAL has established a number of niche businesses, despite
remaining a small player in the Australian financial system. The
sale of the legacy commercial property portfolio should allow
management greater focus on the remaining core portfolio.
However, the operating environment remains subdued and the
earnings of a number of IBAL's businesses are cyclical in
nature, resulting in a somewhat lumpy revenue flow. Core
profitability remains weak, although it should improve somewhat
in FY13 as a number of one-off costs in FY12 drop out.
Negative rating pressure may arise from a material
deterioration in the bank's capital position, a fall in its
regulatory liquidity ratio below 20%, or a significant weakening
in its asset quality or its franchise in its niche markets.
Negative action on IBP's ratings would also likely translate
into negative action on IBAL's ratings. The Negative Outlook on
IBAL's Long-Term IDR indicates positive rating action is
unlikely in the short- to medium-term.
Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and
investment banking services in Australia and is part of the
global Investec group. The rating actions are as follows:
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; RWN removed; Negative
Outlook assigned;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; RWN removed;
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'; RWN removed;
Support Rating: affirmed at '3';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'; RWN removed.