(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Favorable CPO prices and operating efficiency that is
better than the industry average will support IOI's operating
performance in 2012-2013, in our opinion.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit
rating on IOI. At the same time, we are affirming the 'BBB+'
issue rating on the company's guaranteed notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IOI's
operating and financial performance will remain steady over the
next 12-18 months.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed
its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on Malaysia-based palm oil
producer IOI Corp. Bhd. The outlook is stable. At the same time,
we affirmed the 'BBB+' issue rating on the company's guaranteed
senior unsecured notes and our 'axA+' ASEAN scale rating on IOI.
Rationale
We affirmed the ratings because we expect IOI to maintain
its steady operating performance over the next 12-18 months.
Favorable crude palm oil (CPO) prices and strong demand from
China and India will underpin the company's performance. We
expect the growth in global CPO production to be limited over
the next 12-18 months due to the lack of palm oil substitutes,
ageing plantations, and suboptimal farming practices. We
continue to assess IOI's business risk profile as "satisfactory"
and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".
The ratings reflect IOI's integrated palm-oil operations,
the favorable age profile of its palm plantations, its sound
access to capital markets, and competitive cost position. The
industry risks associated with the plantation business, and
IOI's increasing exposure to property development partly offset
these strengths.
More than 70% of IOI's plantations are in the "prime
stage"--the period in which a plant's fruit-bearing ability is
the highest. The company's key operating parameters such as
yield per mature hectare and oil extraction rates for CPO and
palm kernel are better than the industry average. This helps IOI
maintain its competitive cost position.
The integration of IOI's plantation business with downstream
manufacturing supports the company's business risk profile. More
than 90% of IOI's plantation sales are to its downstream
facilities. Such integration reduces the company's exposure to
volatile CPO prices and provides cash flow stability. IOI's key
operating parameters in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2011,
were slightly weaker than in fiscal 2010. But a 24% increase in
CPO prices offset this weakness.
We believe the recent inflationary pressures on the costs of
labor and raw materials, such as fertilizer, will not
significantly lower IOI's margins. The company is exposed to the
risks associated with the commodity business. Weather affects
CPO production. We expect excess palm oil refining capacity in
the industry to lower capacity utilization at IOI's refineries.
IOI's increasing exposure to property development could
weaken the company's business risk profile. We believe property
development is a cyclical business. Unit sales and average price
realization are unpredictable, leading to low visibility for
revenues and cash flows. The contribution of the property
investment segment to IOI's revenues is miniscule. This segment
tends to be less risky and has stable and recurring rental
income.
The company has been prudent in investing in land for new
projects especially in Singapore's high-end property market.
However, an increasing pace of similar project launches could
diminish IOI's cash balance and liquidity, weakening its
financial risk profile.
We expect modest growth in the company's cash flows over the
next two years. We also expect it to reduce debt during this
period. We therefore estimate IOI's ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to debt at slightly more than 30% and its
debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 2.5x over the next two years.
Liquidity
IOI's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria.
We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses
by more than 1.5x in fiscals 2012 and 2013. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- IOI's sources of liquidity include a cash balance of
Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 2.9 billion as of June 30, 2011, and our
projection of FFO of about MYR2.5 billion in fiscals 2012 and
2013.
-- The company's uses of liquidity include capital
expenditure of about MYR500 million, debts maturing of about
MYR550 million in fiscal 2012 and about MYR500 million in fiscal
2013, and our dividend projection of about MYR900 million.
-- We have also considered new investments or acquisitions
of about MYR1.0 billion.
-- We anticipate that IOI's net sources of liquidity will
remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 50%. We believe that
IOI has good financial flexibility with strong access to
financial markets and conservative financial policies. The
company remains in compliance with its financial covenant
requirement.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IOI's
operating performance will remain stable over the next 12-18
months. Although the company's exposure to the property segment
is increasing, we do not expect this exposure to affect the
ratings during the forecast period. We expect IOI's cash flow
measures to remain supportive of the rating.
We may lower the rating if lower demand for CPO-related
products weakens IOI's margins, or continued high debt-funded
investments in the property business weaken the company's
financial metrics such they are no longer commensurate with an
"intermediate" financial risk profile. A total-debt-to-EBITDA
ratio exceeding 2.8x on a sustained basis will be a downgrade
trigger.
Limited diversity and the inherent volatility in IOI's
businesses limit the potential for a rating upgrade.
Nevertheless, we could raise the rating if we see substantial
improvement in the company's financial risk profile, while its
business risk profile remains the same.