(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) May 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' long-term
issue rating to the proposed US$1.5 billion euro medium-term
notes (MTN) program that IOI Corp. Bhd. (IOI: BBB+/Stable/--;
axA+) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. IOI Investment
(L) Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IOI, will issue the notes
under the program.
The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for
IOI. IOI intends to use the proceeds of the drawdown to
refinance debt maturities over the next 12 months and for
general corporate purposes. We also expect the company to set
aside some funds from the drawdown for its property development
business.