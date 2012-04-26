(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, the Irish government has responded in a
proactive and substantive way to the significant deterioration
in public finances it experienced during the financial crisis,
and we now expect additional fiscal savings of about EUR12.4
billion (7.8% of GDP) for 2012-2015.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2'
short-term ratings on Ireland.
-- The negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects our
view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could
lower the rating in 2012 or 2013.
-- The rating could come under pressure in the short term if
Ireland were to lose its access to funding from the European
Stability Mechanism following a referendum on May 31, 2012.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term sovereign
credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland. The outlook on the
long-term rating remains negative.
Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for
Ireland, as for all eurozone members, is 'AAA'.
Rationale
The ratings affirmation reflects our view that the Irish
government's response to the significant deterioration in its
public finances and the recent crisis in the Irish financial
sector has been proactive and substantive. We also note that the
Irish government achieved a greater reduction in its underlying
general government deficit than targeted in 2011.
The outlook remains negative, based on the government's
still substantial task of reducing the deficit to less than 3%
by 2015, an effort that weaker-than-expected external demand
could undermine, in our view. Further, if Ireland votes against
ratifying the European Union's fiscal treaty in a referendum on
May 31, it could lose its eligibility for funding from the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM). We would view this as a
negative factor for the ratings.
Excluding government-funded banking sector recapitalization
payments, the government has adjusted the budget by about EUR21
billion (13% of estimated 2012 GDP) since 2008, and plans
additional fiscal savings of about EUR12.4 billion (7.8% of GDP)
over 2012-2015. We think the government should come close to
meeting its deficit target of 7.5% of GDP in 2013, from 9.4% in
2011 according to the latest Eurostat data (excluding support
for the financial sector). This revised forecast is below our
previous estimate of 10.3% of GDP and the EU-IMF target of 10.6%
of GDP.
Moreover, the dynamics of Ireland's government debt burden
have followed the path we expected, and we continue to project
Ireland's net debt burden to peak at 109% of GDP in 2013.
Nevertheless, we expect the rebalancing of private-sector
balance sheets to continue, weighing on Ireland's growth
prospects.
We believe that if the government cannot access the ESM
(Europe's permanent crisis resolution mechanism), this could
exacerbate Ireland's funding difficulties when its current
program expires at the end of 2013. As a result, Ireland could
need additional official financial support. We consider it
unlikely that the IMF or other potential providers of official
funding would agree to fully finance a successor program without
significant co-financing from Ireland's eurozone partners. After
July 1, 2012, this would most likely have to occur through the
ESM.
The treaty establishing the ESM states that the provision of
financial assistance to an ESM member is conditional on that
member's ratification of the Treaty on Stability, Coordination
and Governance (TSCG) in the European Economic and Monetary
Union (see page 4, here).
On May 31, 2012, the Irish electorate will vote on a referendum
to amend the Irish constitution to allow the government to
ratify the TSCG and enact laws it requires. It is our
understanding that if the Irish electorate does not pass the
amendment, Ireland would likely be excluded from the ESM's
financial assistance programs. As a result, we believe that the
outcome of this vote could affect Ireland's creditworthiness.
Our T&C assessment of 'AAA' reflects our view that the
likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) restricting
nonsovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt service
is extremely low. This reflects the full and open access to
foreign currency that holders of euros enjoy, and which we
expect to continue.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating indicates our
view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we will
lower the rating in 2012 or 2013. We may lower the rating in the
short term if Ireland were to lose access to ESM funding, for
example, following the May 31, 2012, referendum. We could also
lower the rating if we see evidence that weaker external demand
is hindering economic growth, undermining the government's
strong policy implementation. However, we currently expect that
the rating would remain investment grade following such an
outcome. This is based on our expectation that even if the
electorate were to reject the constitutional amendment in the
May 31 referendum, political negotiations with Ireland's
European partners could lead to official funding continuing
beyond the current program that ends in 2013. If we were to
conclude that Ireland would be effectively excluded from future
official funding before regaining reliable access to market
funding, we could lower the rating to speculative grade.
Conversely, we could affirm the rating if government
policy--alongside a relatively favorable external
environment--enables Ireland to achieve a general government
deficit of close to 3% of GDP by 2015 and if access to ESM
funding continues.