NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2011--Based on
preliminary insured loss estimates, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services expects a somewhat limited impact from Hurricane Irene
on U.S. property/casualty insurers and global reinsurers,
according to a commentary published today on RatingsDirect.
Nonetheless, the commentary, "Hurricane Irene Will Likely Have A
Limited Impact On Re/Insurers, But 2011 Catastrophe Losses Are
Adding Up," notes the hurricane occurred in the middle of the
Atlantic hurricane season with forecasts of above-average
activity and in a year of unusually frequent and severe natural
catastrophes.
Early reports indicate that estimated insured losses from
Irene will likely be less than $5 billion. "We do not believe
that the magnitude of this event is such that it will
significantly influence the industry's creditworthiness, and
expect few, if any, rating changes as a result," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Taoufik Gharib. We believe that this will
affect primary insurance companies more than reinsurers because
primary insurers generally retain greater property catastrophe
risk at these loss levels. Furthermore, based on the current
Hurricane Irene insured loss estimates, we do not anticipate
taking any rating actions on any of the natural catastrophe
bonds that we rate. However, we will continue to monitor the
aftermath of the hurricane. And we will comment and take action
as appropriate given that losses are still evolving and these
estimates might change.
Nonetheless, we believe that the re/insurance industries, in
aggregate, are well capitalized to absorb this loss. However,
Irene is just the latest natural catastrophe in a year of an
unusually high frequency and severity of natural disasters
(earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, floods and cyclones in
Australia, and winter storms and tornadoes in the U.S.), and
large individual commercial claims globally.