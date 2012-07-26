(The following was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has assigned IRPC Public Company Limited's (IRPC,
'A-(tha)'/Stable/'F2(tha)') upcoming three- and six-year senior
unsecured debentures, totaling THB10bn, a National Long-Term
rating of 'A-(tha)'. The proceeds will be used to refinance debt
and fund future capex.
IRPC's ratings are underpinned by its competitive advantage
as a fully integrated oil refining and petrochemicals producer,
and its expertise and long track record in downstream
petrochemical products in Thailand. IRPC benefits from cost
savings gained through cooperation with PTT Public Company
Limited ('AAA(tha)'/Stable), its largest shareholder (39%),
especially on procurement of feedstock and product swaps.
IRPC's credit profile is constrained by its vulnerability to
oil prices, volatile refining margins and petrochemical prices.
The ratings also take into account the company's aggressive
investment plan, and its reliance on exports due to Thailand's
excess capacity in polymers (about 58% of the country's
production was exported in 2011). Furthermore, IRPC is exposed
to supply risks associated with crude oil, as Thailand is highly
dependent on imported oil.