Jan 11 Irwin Whole Loan Home Equity
* Moody's Investors Service is correcting the rating for
Class IA-1 senior notes issued in the Irwin Whole Loan Home
Equity Trust 2002-A transaction to B3 (sf) on review for
downgrade from Caa3 (sf). When the notes were initially rated,
the rating was based on a financial guaranty insurance policy
from MBIA Insurance Corporation (MBIA). Due to an internal
administrative error, on June 30, 2010, the rating for Class
IA-1 was incorrectly reinstated at Caa3 (sf) even though MBIA
was rated at B3. MBIA was then placed on review for downgrade on
December 19, 2011. Moody's is now correcting the rating history
for Class IA-1 to align it with the rating history of MBIA.