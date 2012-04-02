(The following was released by the rating agency)
BOGOTA, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'BB+'
Isagen's Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
Fitch has also affirmed Isagen's 'AA+(col)' Long-term national
scale rating and the COP$850.000 million local bonds issuance.
The Rating Outlook was revised to Positive.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the
improvement in the financial results of ISAGEN during 2011, as
well as the expectations of a lower than previously anticipated
financial leverage during 2012 and 2013. In addition, the rating
actions incorporate the significant progress in the construction
work in the Sogamoso project. ISAGEN has shown a generation of
growing cash flows through time, which has allowed it to develop
greater flexibility against the significant investments planned
for the 2012 - 2013 period and for the development of the
Sogamoso project.
Fitch positively views Isagen's successful strategies to
secure Sogamoso's financial resources and to favorably negotiate
contracts related to the development of the project. The project
is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2014. So
far, the construction process is in line with the budget, with
50% completed up to now. It is expected that the remaining
construction risk, given the magnitude and nature of the
project, will be mitigated to the extent that the construction
work will continue without major delays.
Strong Business Position:
Isagen is the third largest electricity generation company
in Colombia based on installed capacity and energy generation.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 15% of Colombia's total
installed generation capacity, and accounted for 17% of the
country's total generation. Its strong business position is
supported by low marginal costs and diversified portfolio of
assets (86% hydro and 14% thermo). Although the company's
generation is mainly hydrologic, its assets are somewhat
geographically diverse and help to mitigate hydrology risks to
some extent.
Isagen's commercial strategy is solid and supportive of its
business profile. The company's medium-term contracted position
mitigates pronounced fluctuation in spot market prices and
contributes to revenue stability and predictability. During
2010, the company has contracted 80.1% of its electricity
generation with market participants and large customers for the
next two to three years and it expects this ratio to increase to
nearly 85% in the coming years.
Favorable Results Decrease Pressure on Future Credit
Metrics:
Isagen's capital expenditure program is mainly underpinned
by the construction of an 820 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric
generation plant (Sogamoso) at an estimated cost of USD2.2
billion. Once this project is completed, Isagen's installed
capacity will increase to nearly 3,000 MW and the company's
total energy generation would be around 14,500 GWh per year
(currently, average energy generation is 9,500 GWh per year).
Capital expenditures of the project have been financed with a
combination of internally generated cash flow and debt. The
generation of cash flows measured by EBTIDA in December 2011 was
about USD387 million and the margin at 43%, figures that are
above the base scenario for Fitch, as well as compare favorably
with the EBITDA reported in 2010, located in USD368 million.
In December 2011, the Isagen long-term debt reached USD810
million, and it is denominated in Colombian pesos, their
maturities are uniform and are spread between 2011 and 2025. As
of December 2011, the indicator of debt / EBITDA was 2.2 times
(x) and the ratio of EBITDA / Interest Expense, 15.5x, both
considered in line with the rating category. It is expected that
leverage ratio increase to a maximum of 3.8x, and then fall
rapidly after the beginning of the operations of Sogamoso
project by 2014. Fitch expects the company to maintain
indicators near the 2.5x thereafter.
Robust Liquidity Supports the Implementation of Capex
Program:
Isagen's liquidity is considered strong and it is supported
by a strong cash flow from operations, manageable amortization
schedule and committed facilities of USD788 million to fund the
expansion plan. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ISAGEN reported USD293
million of cash and marketable securities, which together with
committed credit lines will allow the company to meet the USD16
million of short-term debt and the approximately USD594 million
of 2012 capex program. F
actors That Could Lead to a Rating Change:
Continued progress in Sogamoso's project execution coupled
with sustained cash flow generation and financial debt levels
according to expectations could result in ratings upgrade. On
the other hand, lower than expected results, higher leverage
ratios and significant delays in the start up of Sogamoso's
operations could lead to a downgrade.