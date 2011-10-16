UPDATE 1-TMX in talks to bring Saudi Aramco listing to Toronto
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2011--Asia's solid economic growth and surging population will need significant developments and upgrades of its infrastructure, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a recently published commentary, titled "Will Islamic Finance Play A Key Role In Funding Asia's Huge Infrastructure Task?". Indeed, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently predicted that Asian economies require US$8 trillion over the next decade to fully address the region's basic infrastructure needs, including developments in areas such as water, transportation, and energy.
"With the outlook in global lending markets still uncertain, conventional financing such as bank funding might not be able to completely shoulder this huge financing task. We believe alternatives, such as Islamic finance, could play a key role," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allan Redimerio.
In our view, Islamic finance would be a good match for financing Asia's infrastructure funding gap, especially sukuk bonds. The Sharia principles governing Islamic finance ban speculation and specify that income must come from shared business risk. What's more, Islamic finance is based on the concept of asset-backing.
The article is available on Global Credit Portal Ratings Direct, at www.globalcreditportal.com. Members of the media may contact Richard Noonan, at tel: 613 9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com for a copy of the article.
TORONTO, Feb 8 TMX Group, owner of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Wednesday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the possibility of Saudi Aramco listing in Canada.
Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday put off providing a 2017 financial outlook as it reviews the court ruling against its planned $34 billion sale to Aetna Inc and said it had cut its Obamacare rolls.
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says