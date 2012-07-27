(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indonesia's PT Ivomas Tunggal (IMT) a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
In line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Methodology, the ratings reflect strong operating and strategic
linkages between IMT and its 100% parent Golden Agri Resources
Ltd (GAR). IMT is the second-largest plantation company under
GAR by planted area and crude palm oil (CPO) production; at
around 20% and 25%, respectively. The strong operating linkages
are enhanced by the fact that more than 90% of IMT's sales are
channelled through GAR group companies: PT Sinar Mas Agro
Resources and Technology Tbk (SMART) and GAR's trading arm,
Golden Agri International (GAI).
IMT's high-quality plantation assets in Riau provide
distinctive strategic value to GAR, especially in view of
increasingly limited new landbank available for agricultural
purpose. IMT's prime quality asset is reflected in the
consistently high fresh fruit bunch (FFB) yield compared with
the industry average, and has been the main driver of IMT's
strong cashflow generation. IMT's high plantation productivity,
however, is partially offset by its higher-than-average CPO cash
cost due to a higher plasma plantation contribution compared
with other GAR subsidiaries.
The ratings also reflect GAR's position as the world's
second-largest palm oil plantation company as measured by
planted area and as the third-largest by CPO production, and its
vertically integrated value-chain operation. The ratings take
into account GAR's favourable plantation profile; as at 31 March
2012, 51.1% of its mature plantation was at their most
productive age and 21.7% was classified as young plantations.
This ensures strong cashflow generation over the medium-term.
Management expansion plans include acquisition of new
estates in Kalimantan, expansion of kernel-crushing plants (KCP)
and establishing a downstream operation. IMT plans to increase
annual KCP capacity to 465 thousand ton (2011: 105 thousand) and
build its first refinery with an annual capacity of 900 thousand
ton. New estates acquisition will provide some diversification
to IMT's current plantation concentration in Riau and will
rejuvenate IMT's plantation age profile to 13.8 years from 18.4
years currently.
The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality and
volatility of CPO as a commodity. In addition, the history of
debt restructuring at companies controlled by Widjaja family,
GAR major shareholder, may affect IMT's ability to access banks
and capital markets. However, SMART's successful first IDR bond
issue in July 2012 suggests the group's improved access to debt
markets. Fitch expects this will further improve as the group
establishes a satisfactory track record in debt and capital
markets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that GAR
will be able to maintain its current financial metric over the
next 12-24 months. This will be characterised by EBITDA margins
of around 17%; manageable funds from operation (FFO)-adjusted
leverage below 2x, and comfortable liquidity.
What would trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include:
-GAR's FFO-adjusted leverage increasing over 2.5x on a
sustained basis
-A weakening linkage between IMT and GAR, such as GAR's
reduced ownership in IMT
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
-Given the already high rating level and the cyclicality and
volatility of IMT's business operations, no positive rating
action is expected.