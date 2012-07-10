(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Indonesia's industry-based township developer PT
Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk (Jababeka) a Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B' with Stable Outlook. At
the same time, Fitch has assigned its proposed five-year senior
unsecured notes an expected 'B(exp)' rating and a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
The ratings were assigned based on an indicative issue size
and tenor communicated to the agency by Jababeka. The final
ratings of the proposed notes are contingent upon the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received. The
ratings are constrained by Jababeka's small operating size and
limited diversification. The company reported property sales of
IDR906bn in 2011, generating EBITDA of IDR524bn. In addition,
its concentration on one estate in Cikarang to generate the bulk
of its sales further exposes it to the inherent cyclicality of
property development.
These weaknesses are, however, mitigated by the high
quality of Jababeka's development. The project has the highest
average selling price among its peers. The higher price reflects
not just the development's highly strategic location, but
Jababeka's sound track record in industrial estate development
and management. The company also provides ancillary facilities
on its development, such as the inland port facility at Cikarang
Dry Port. Furthermore, as at end-April 2012, the company
reported industrial land bank adequate for five years
development at its current pace of sales. This constitutes about
40% of total industrial land bank supply in the Bekasi area.
Other future development plans include a 572 hectare industrial
land bank in Cilegon and the recently-acquired 1,500 hectare
tourism resort in Banten.
Fitch also notes that Jababeka has completed the
construction of a 130MW gas-fired power plant (PP1) and is
planning to sell power to PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN,
'BBB-'/Stable) beginning Q412 under a 20-year power purchase
agreement (PPA). Income from power sales will add stability to
its cash flows and improve its credit profile. This is further
enhanced by the fact that the PPA includes a fuel-pass through
mechanism which effectively insulates the company from
fluctuations in fuel costs.
Fuel supply risks are mitigated via supply contracts of five
and seven years with PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGN,
'BBB-'/Stable) and PT Bayu Buana Gemilang, respectively.
Jababeka's debt maturity profile will improve significantly
following the planned issue of the USD notes. However,
deleveraging from current levels (net adjusted debt/EBITDA of
2.8x in 2011) will be slow if the company goes ahead with plans
to develop a second 130MW power plant.
Fitch also notes that while the company does not face any
liquidity constraints at the moment, it does not maintain
significant excess cash balances that higher-rated property
developers do as a liquidity buffer. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that Jababeka will be able to maintain the
marketing sales momentum of its industrial estate business in
the short- to medium-term, due to favourable economic conditions
and robust foreign direct investments.
An established track record in PP1's commercial operation
resulting in recurring EBITDA providing interest coverage of
above 1x (2011: 0.6x) on a sustained basis may result in a
positive rating action. Conversely, a negative rating action may
result from any significant worsening in liquidity, potentially
from a failure to secure long-term funding for capex needs.