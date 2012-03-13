(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 13, 2012-- Weak
profitability may continue to dog Japanese banks, which could
face higher credit costs in 2012 than they did last year,
according to an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services. We believe that although credit costs will remain
moderate, reflecting the domestic economic recovery, they will
be higher than in 2011. And these higher credit costs, combined
with sluggish loan demand and low interest rates, could put
pressure on banks' profitability.
"We view the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Japan's
banking industry as stable, with support from its solid business
position, stable risk position, and good funding and liquidity,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naoko Nemoto.
"Nevertheless, our outlook on more than half of the banks we
rate is negative, reflecting our outlook on the sovereign rating
on Japan: Most rated banks could struggle if the domestic
economy faces a sharp and prolonged downturn amid the global
slowdown."
The credit quality of Japan's banking sector has escaped
largely unscathed from the sharp plunge in economic activity
after the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011. Japanese
banks boosted their net profits in 2011 as lower credit costs
offset lower interest income (see charts 1 and 2). And despite
supply chain disruptions, production setbacks, and weak domestic
consumption, corporate Japan managed to dodge a surge in
bankruptcies.
Nevertheless, we believe further shocks could put Japan's
corporate sector at risk. Companies have grappled not only with
disasters at home, but also with a surge in the nominal yen
rate, which rose to a record against the greenback, as well as
Thailand's worst floods in almost 70 years. As a result, we
believe Japan's corporate sector has lost its capacity to absorb
further shocks. In our risk-case scenario, the global economy
may fall into a recession, while the domestic economy fails to
recover and the yen rises further against major currencies.
Under that scenario, credit costs would surge to a level that
cannot be absorbed by banks' earnings and cut into banks'
capitalization.