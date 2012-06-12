(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) June 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' local-currency long-term debt ratings to the following bond issuances by Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+): JPY10.0 billion, 0.907%, 104th nonguaranteed bonds due June 20, 2022; JPY15.5 billion, 1.472%, 105th nonguaranteed bonds due June 18, 2027; and JPY15.0 billion, 1.794%, 106th nonguaranteed bonds due June 18, 2032.

We equalize the ratings on JHF with the ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), based on JHF's critical policy role as Japan's only government-supported entity specializing in housing loan operations and its integral link with the government. We expect JHF to receive ongoing government support under the Japan Housing Finance Agency Law. In addition to ongoing support provided to the entity in the form of guarantees, grants, and capital injections, we expect an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support should such a need arise.

On Jan. 20, 2012, the Cabinet of the government of Japan approved a road map for the reform of the system governing independent administrative agencies, including JHF. The road map states that the government will reach a decision on JHF's future by the summer of 2012. We will assess how the reform of JHF would impact the ratings on the entity, following the announcement of any detailed reform measures and our assessment of any rise in the likelihood that the government would implement such reforms.