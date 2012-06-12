(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) June 12, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' local-currency
long-term debt ratings to the following bond issuances by Japan
Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+): JPY10.0
billion, 0.907%, 104th nonguaranteed bonds due June 20, 2022;
JPY15.5 billion, 1.472%, 105th nonguaranteed bonds due June 18,
2027; and JPY15.0 billion, 1.794%, 106th nonguaranteed bonds due
June 18, 2032.
We equalize the ratings on JHF with the ratings on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+), based on JHF's critical policy role as
Japan's only government-supported entity specializing in housing
loan operations and its integral link with the government. We
expect JHF to receive ongoing government support under the Japan
Housing Finance Agency Law. In addition to ongoing support
provided to the entity in the form of guarantees, grants, and
capital injections, we expect an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary support should such a need arise.
On Jan. 20, 2012, the Cabinet of the government of Japan
approved a road map for the reform of the system governing
independent administrative agencies, including JHF. The road map
states that the government will reach a decision on JHF's future
by the summer of 2012. We will assess how the reform of JHF
would impact the ratings on the entity, following the
announcement of any detailed reform measures and our assessment
of any rise in the likelihood that the government would
implement such reforms.