(Standard & Poor's) Oct. 15, 2012--Japan's
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) sovereign credit quality continues to
decline slowly despite parliamentary approval of legislation to
raise the national consumption tax, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in a report published today.
While an important sign of government action on one of
Japan's key problems, the hike in sales tax will not generate
sufficient revenues to lower government budget deficits or
produce the conditions for more sustainable government revenues
and expenditures, in our opinion.
More importantly, we regard the measure as more symptomatic
of Japan's fiscal problems than an attempt at a structural
solution to improve the country's economic growth prospects or
reform its social security system.
We see signs of stress in government funding in Japan. In
our view, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will find it tough to increase
the volume of its outright purchases of Japanese government
bonds, because total outstanding JGBs are approaching the bank's
self-imposed guideline. Japan-based financial institutions hold
a large percentage of outstanding JGBs.
While domestic banks are able to buy more, they cannot do
so indefinitely. On the other hand, foreign purchases of JGBs
are increasing, although the proportion of total outstanding
JGBs in the hands of nonresidents remains very small. Continued
foreign purchases, however, will produce more vulnerability in
Japan's bond market.
Meanwhile, two years of political struggle between the
major parties has held up legislation to issue new bonds to
finance the nation's debt.
We don't expect such stress to directly affect Japan's
sovereign credit quality for now, and markets appear calm.
However, the longer that political disputes delay implementation
of additional government measures, the harder it will be to fix
Japan's fiscal and structural problems. Government access to
cheap funds in such circumstances is neither infinite nor
indefinite.