OVERVIEW
-- JRE is a listed J-REIT that focuses on investments in
office buildings.
-- JRE's profitability measures remain weak amid lackluster
conditions in the office leasing market, and its ratio of debt
to total assets remains moderately high. Accordingly, we expect
that the J-REIT may experience delays in restoring its
conservative financial profile.
-- We have lowered to 'A+' our long-term corporate credit
and unsecured debt ratings and to 'A-1' our short-term credit
rating on JRE.
-- The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is
stable, reflecting our view that JRE is likely to generate
mostly stable cash flows, backed by its strong business position
and high-quality real estate portfolio.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'A+' from
'AA-' its long-term corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings,
and to 'A-1' from 'A-1+' its short-term credit rating, on Japan
Real Estate Investment Corp. (JRE). The outlook on the long-term
corporate credit rating on JRE is stable. Prior to this action,
we had maintained a negative outlook on the long-term rating on
JRE.
We today lowered our ratings on JRE, a Japanese REIT
(J-REIT), based on the following factors:
-- JRE's profitability measures remain weak amid lackluster
conditions in the office leasing market; its debt-to-total
assets ratio has been hovering at levels that are moderately
high compared with the target range set under its conservative
financial policy as well as levels before the onset of the
financial crisis in 2008; and its financial indicators are
relatively weak.
-- JRE has said that it will continue to actively pursue
external growth to increase its cash flow, while ensuring that
its financial profile remains under control. As JRE pursues
external growth, we believe that the J-REIT may experience
delays in restoring its conservative financial profile.
-- The portfolio's unrealized gain has decreased, thereby
weakening JRE's financial buffer.
JRE has said that it intends to pursue a conservative
financial policy, maintaining its ratio of debt to total assets
at between 30% and 40%. However, as of the end of its 20th
six-month fiscal term (ended Sept. 30, 2011), JRE's ratio of
debt to total assets, which has remained relatively high in
recent years, stood at about 41.8%, and its debt-to-capital
ratio [interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities + total net assets), as defined by Standard &
Poor's] was about 44.7%. Moreover, JRE's acquisition of Akasaka
Park Building (Minato Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: JPY60.8
billion) in November 2011 raised the J-REIT's ratio of debt to
total assets to about 46%. We expect the ratio to decline to
about 40% because, in addition to an equity offering it launched
in February 2012, JRE will conduct an equity offering in late
March 2012 with a greenshoe option that enables it to issue more
investment units (equity shares) than that specified in its
original public offering plan. Nevertheless, the debt-to-total
assets ratio is still high compared with previous levels.
Meanwhile, although the portfolio's average occupancy rate is
improving, declining rent levels continue to constrain JRE's
rental revenue, and the J-REIT's profitability measures are
relatively weak.
JRE believes that real estate market prices are nearing the
bottom, and thus intends to shift the focus of its operations to
external growth to increase its cash flow, while ensuring that
its financial profile remains under control. As JRE pursues
external growth, we believe that the J-REIT may experience
delays in restoring its conservative financial profile.
Furthermore, the unrealized gain (the difference between the
appraisal value and the book value of the portfolio at the end
of a fiscal term) on JRE's portfolio has decreased to about 1.9%
as of Sept. 30, 2011, far below the levels seen when real estate
market conditions were favorable. Nevertheless, the rate of the
decrease in unrealized gains has moderated.
JRE's ratings are underpinned by its strong business
position in the J-REIT market and high market recognition,
backed by the strong brand recognition and credit quality of its
sponsors, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), The
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (A/Negative/--), and Mitsui &
Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable /A-1), as well as it mostly stable cash flow
from its high-quality portfolio. JRE boasts the second largest
asset portfolio among the listed J-REITs that focus on
investments in office buildings. As of Feb. 29, 2012, JRE owned
a portfolio of 57 office properties throughout Japan, located
mainly in the 23 wards of Tokyo, worth about JPY718.7 billion
based on total purchase price. The diversification and
competitiveness of its portfolio have improved as a result of
its recent acquisitions. The J-REIT maintains good relationships
with multiple financial institutions and high financial
flexibility. It increased its total amount of committed credit
lines in the 20th fiscal term.
The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on JRE
is stable. We may raise our ratings on JRE if the J-REIT's
profitability measures recover, its debt-to-total assets ratio
declines to around 35%, and prospects for clear improvement in
its financial indicators emerge as it pursues external growth.
On the other hand, we may consider lowering the ratings on JRE
again if the J-REIT's profitability measures and financial
indicators worsen.