UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Nov 7 Moody's Japan K.K. has revised its outlook on Japan's banking system to stable from negative. The revision was prompted by the stability evident in the banks' operating environment, asset quality and capital, as well as funding and liquidity.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts