TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--The performance of Japan's five major banking groups rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services remained stable in the first half of fiscal 2011 (April 1, to Sept. 30, 2011). The consolidated net profits of the five groups increased 18%. However, their profitability remained modest with return on assets (ROA) at 0.5%, and we expect it to drop in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) as one-off credit cost write backs are unlikely to be repeated on the same scale. Although the impact from the Great East Japan Earthquake in March has so far been limited, and credit costs decreased substantially year on year, exposure to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) remains a risk, in our view. This is because there remains a risk if the government decides to request banks to forgive a significant portion of their loans to TEPCO. Meanwhile, the revenues of the five major banking groups fell slightly; a drop in net interest income from domestic lending was offset by higher revenue from their overseas lending businesses and an increase in trading gains on bonds. Losses on equity holdings also pressured their profits.

The outlooks on the five banking groups remain stable. The five major banking groups are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Mizuho Financial Group Inc.(Mizuho FG; A/Stable/--), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Stable/A-1), Resona Holdings Inc. (NR), and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (NR).

Most of the rated major banks have revised upward their fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) profit forecasts, reflecting mainly lower-than-expected credit costs and higher trading gains on bonds. Standard & Poor's believes that the banks' full-year forecasts for fiscal 2011 are achievable. However, their asset quality and profitability may be pressured beyond fiscal 2012, in our view. Significant appreciation in the yen and the economic downturn in the U.S. and Europe have pressured the creditworthiness of leading Japanese manufacturers. In turn, negative impact on the export industry may hurt the overall corporate sector including small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and could negatively affect the banks' asset quality. At the same time, weak domestic loan demand as well as low net interest margins are also putting pressure on the banks' profitability. Bond trading profits, which have contributed favorably to the banks profits, are expected to decline substantially amid the current low interest rate environment. Nevertheless, we expect the negative impact on the asset quality and profitability to be at a manageable level, if Japan's economy rebounds as expected. Standard & Poor's expects Japan's GDP to grow at 2.0%-2.5% in 2012.

