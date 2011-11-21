(The following was released by the rating agency)
(Editor's note: In the original article published on Nov.
18, 2011, ourforecast for Japan's GDP growth was misstated. A
corrected version follows.)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--The performance of
Japan's five major banking groups rated by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services remained stable in the first half of fiscal
2011 (April 1, to Sept. 30, 2011). The consolidated net profits
of the five groups increased 18%. However, their profitability
remained modest with return on assets (ROA) at 0.5%, and we
expect it to drop in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) as
one-off credit cost write backs are unlikely to be repeated on
the same scale. Although the impact from the Great East Japan
Earthquake in March has so far been limited, and credit costs
decreased substantially year on year, exposure to Tokyo Electric
Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) remains a risk, in our
view. This is because there remains a risk if the government
decides to request banks to forgive a significant portion of
their loans to TEPCO. Meanwhile, the revenues of the five major
banking groups fell slightly; a drop in net interest income from
domestic lending was offset by higher revenue from their
overseas lending businesses and an increase in trading gains on
bonds. Losses on equity holdings also pressured their profits.
The outlooks on the five banking groups remain stable. The
five major banking groups are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), Mizuho Financial Group Inc.(Mizuho FG;
A/Stable/--), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG;
A/Stable/A-1), Resona Holdings Inc. (NR), and Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings Inc. (NR).
Most of the rated major banks have revised upward their
fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) profit forecasts, reflecting
mainly lower-than-expected credit costs and higher trading gains
on bonds. Standard & Poor's believes that the banks' full-year
forecasts for fiscal 2011 are achievable. However, their asset
quality and profitability may be pressured beyond fiscal 2012,
in our view. Significant appreciation in the yen and the
economic downturn in the U.S. and Europe have pressured the
creditworthiness of leading Japanese manufacturers. In turn,
negative impact on the export industry may hurt the overall
corporate sector including small and midsize enterprises (SMEs)
and could negatively affect the banks' asset quality. At the
same time, weak domestic loan demand as well as low net interest
margins are also putting pressure on the banks' profitability.
Bond trading profits, which have contributed favorably to the
banks profits, are expected to decline substantially amid the
current low interest rate environment. Nevertheless, we expect
the negative impact on the asset quality and profitability to be
at a manageable level, if Japan's economy rebounds as expected.
Standard & Poor's expects Japan's GDP to grow at 2.0%-2.5% in
2012.
The report, titled "Performance Of Japan's Five Major
Banking Groups Remained Stable In 1H FY2011," is available to
RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at
www.ratingsdirect.com. Ratings information can also be found on
Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com;
under Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating.
Members of the media may request a copy by e-mail at
tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at
81-3-4550-8411.