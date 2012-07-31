(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Major Japanese banks have increasingly set their sights on overseas markets, particularly in Asia, to offset low profitability and weak loan demand in their domestic market, according to an article published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Banks such as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--), and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG; A/Negative/--) have been snapping up assets amid the eurozone debt crisis to expand their overseas businesses.

Despite their overseas ventures, Japanese banks' risk profiles are unlikely to change significantly, in our view. "The major banks are currently focusing on Japanese corporates that operate in overseas markets or on high-credit-quality corporates based mainly in Asia and in the U.S.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naoko Nemoto.

"However, we think that Japanese banks' limited penetration in local markets and lack of a strong presence in retail banking will make it challenging to boost the profitability of their overseas businesses." Overseas expansion means Japanese banks will increasingly rely on wholesale funding, and it would also expose them to volatility in global markets.

Although any increase in their credit and liquidity risks is likely to be moderate and within a range that is commensurate with the current ratings, their stand-alone credit profiles could still come under pressure--particularly if banks increase their exposure to countries with high economic risk without enhancing their local expertise, and if their foreign-currency loan-to-deposit ratio were to rise significantly.