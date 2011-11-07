(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
active overseas expansion by Japanese mega banking groups has
the potential to cover their weak domestic earnings and improve
internal capital generation. However, absent any unexpected
material developments such as major acquisitions, any immediate
earnings growth outside of Japan is unlikely, and hence Fitch
believes the impact of the banks' overseas growth alone on their
ratings should be negligible, at least in near term.
Fitch estimates the accumulated amount of all overseas
investments in financial institutions by Japan's three mega
banking groups - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Mizuho;
'A'/Stable), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG;
'A'/Stable) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG,
whose main subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, is rated
'A'/Stable) - to be about 2% of Tier 1 capital for fiscal year
ended March 2011 (FYE11) both at Mizuho (including a planned
acquisition of Vietcombank) and SMFG. The figure is estimated to
be at least 20% of Tier 1 capital at MUFG, reflecting
investments in UnionBanCal Corporation ('A'/Stable) and Morgan
Stanley ('A'/Rating Watch Negative), as well as the acquisition
of a project finance asset portfolio from The Royal Bank of
Scotland Group plc ('A'/Stable).
Earnings from overseas operations have been growing steadily
as a result of both organic and non-organic growth, although
they remain less than 20% of total gross profits (using sum of
net interest revenue and fee income) at all three banks in FYE11
and have not been enough to drive earnings growth.
Stronger growth prospects in overseas markets, particularly
in Asia, are the main reason for the mega banks' current
interest in overseas expansion. Fitch notes that the attraction
to overseas credit exposures also partly stems from their higher
yields relative to domestic loans, while loan loss charges
remain low, with NPL ratios in the major banks' overseas loan
book at 0.9%, 1.5%, and 1.1% at Mizuho, SMFG, and MUFG,
respectively in FYE11. Although competition for higher loan
yields remains intense, especially across Asian markets, the
mega banks may be able to offset this through growth in loan
balances.
The agency also notes that returns on non-organic
investments - as measured by percentage of annual profit
contribution from investments - are also generally higher than
yields earned from domestic assets including loan-deposit
spreads in Japan and 10-year Japanese government bond yield
(10-year JGB yield is around 1%), although the level of risks
between the non-organic investments and domestic assets is not
directly comparable.
Overseas organic growth without compromising risk management
will take time and is unlikely to result in any immediate
material increase in earnings given the Japanese banks' limited
franchise in foreign markets, in Fitch's opinion. The agency
therefore notes possibilities for them to continue making
further incremental investments in overseas financial
institutions to supplement organic growth.
However, Fitch does not expect future transactions to be
materially larger than witnessed in recent years as the banks
will face capital constraints under new regulatory Basel III
rules. Given slow internal capital generation at the mega banks,
Fitch believes it will take time for them to accumulate
sufficient capital to make material overseas investments.
Until there is evidence that such overseas expansion can be
executed successfully and prudently, the agency will continue to
take a cautious view given the Japanese banks' lack of track
record of success in making their overseas operations meaningful
and sustainable profit contributors.