(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language report detailing its rating actions on
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in Japan in the
third quarter (July to September) of 2011.
Today's report notes that our downgrades of CMBS tranches in
the third quarter outnumbered our upgrades, as was the case in
the previous quarter.
Of the 11 underlying loans of rated Japanese CMBS
transactions that matured in the third quarter of 2011, six
defaulted due to nonrepayment in the same quarter, three were
repaid, and two had their maturities extended.
We found that the six defaulted loans had two key
characteristics: (1) high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios; and (2)
net cash flows from collateral properties that had declined.
Meanwhile, collections for nine other loans that had defaulted
prior to the third quarter were completed in the third quarter.
In terms of the rating actions that we took in the third
quarter, we lowered the ratings on 30 tranches of 12
transactions, while we raised the ratings on nine tranches of
six transactions. We upgraded the nine tranches primarily
because credit enhancement levels improved as the redemption of
the CMBS progressed.
We largely attribute the progress of redemption to two
factors: (1) The transactions' underlying loans were repaid on
their respective maturity dates; and (2) defaulted loans were
recovered. Meanwhile, 19 of the 30 tranches that we downgraded
in the third quarter were rated in the 'BB' rating category or
lower, indicating that the majority of the downgrades in the
quarter were of CMBS tranches that had already had relatively
low ratings, as was the case in the second quarter of 2011.
As of the end of the third quarter, there were 60 defaulted
loans for which the servicers had not yet completed collection
activities.
It is our view that, as the servicers proceed with
collections activities relating to these loans, there will be
cases where ratings on the relevant CMBS tranches would be
lowered if, among other factors, the servicers were to revise
downward the minimum collateral property sales prices indicated
in their business plans, or if the related collateral properties
were to be sold, causing the CMBS tranches to incur effective or
actual principal losses.
During the third quarter, we also published a report
presenting the results of a survey that we conducted on the
recovery of defaulted loans (see "Japan CMBS: Recovery Of
Defaulted Loans Update (As Of The End Of June 2011)," published
Sept. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In
the report, we focus on the differences in recovery amounts and
the duration of recoveries by the location and type of the
collateral properties.
