TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report detailing its rating actions on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in Japan in the third quarter (July to September) of 2011.

Today's report notes that our downgrades of CMBS tranches in the third quarter outnumbered our upgrades, as was the case in the previous quarter.

Of the 11 underlying loans of rated Japanese CMBS transactions that matured in the third quarter of 2011, six defaulted due to nonrepayment in the same quarter, three were repaid, and two had their maturities extended.

We found that the six defaulted loans had two key characteristics: (1) high loan-to-value (LTV) ratios; and (2) net cash flows from collateral properties that had declined. Meanwhile, collections for nine other loans that had defaulted prior to the third quarter were completed in the third quarter.

In terms of the rating actions that we took in the third quarter, we lowered the ratings on 30 tranches of 12 transactions, while we raised the ratings on nine tranches of six transactions. We upgraded the nine tranches primarily because credit enhancement levels improved as the redemption of the CMBS progressed.

We largely attribute the progress of redemption to two factors: (1) The transactions' underlying loans were repaid on their respective maturity dates; and (2) defaulted loans were recovered. Meanwhile, 19 of the 30 tranches that we downgraded in the third quarter were rated in the 'BB' rating category or lower, indicating that the majority of the downgrades in the quarter were of CMBS tranches that had already had relatively low ratings, as was the case in the second quarter of 2011.

As of the end of the third quarter, there were 60 defaulted loans for which the servicers had not yet completed collection activities.

It is our view that, as the servicers proceed with collections activities relating to these loans, there will be cases where ratings on the relevant CMBS tranches would be lowered if, among other factors, the servicers were to revise downward the minimum collateral property sales prices indicated in their business plans, or if the related collateral properties were to be sold, causing the CMBS tranches to incur effective or actual principal losses.

During the third quarter, we also published a report presenting the results of a survey that we conducted on the recovery of defaulted loans (see "Japan CMBS: Recovery Of Defaulted Loans Update (As Of The End Of June 2011)," published Sept. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In the report, we focus on the differences in recovery amounts and the duration of recoveries by the location and type of the collateral properties.

