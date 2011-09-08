(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Given the
information currently available, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services considers the adverse impact of the Great East Japan
Earthquake and tsunami--which struck the northeastern part of
mainland Japan (Tohoku region) on March 11, 2011--on the credit
quality of Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) transactions to remain limited, Standard & Poor's said in
a Japanese-language report published today.
The massive earthquake and tsunami severely damaged the
coastal areas of Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima prefectures in
particular, as well as the coastal areas of Ibaraki and Chiba
prefectures. Meanwhile, many of the underlying asset pools of
RMBS transactions include loans that are backed by properties
located in the aforementioned coastal areas.
About six months on from the March 11 disaster, the reports
that we have received from the servicers and the interviews we
have conducted with parties related to the RMBS transactions
with underlying assets that were directly affected by the
disaster have resolved uncertainties in a number of areas,
including the current status and performance of the
transactions' underlying assets, as well as the impact of the
disaster on the credit quality of these transactions. In today's
report, we draw attention to damage across the aforementioned
prefectures, and assess the adverse effects of this damage on
the credit quality of the concerned RMBS transactions based on
the information currently available.
We continue to gather more detailed information on the
extent of the damage from relevant parties and to scrutinize the
measures taken by the Japanese government and financial
institutions to help disaster victims.