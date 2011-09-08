(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Given the information currently available, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers the adverse impact of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami--which struck the northeastern part of mainland Japan (Tohoku region) on March 11, 2011--on the credit quality of Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions to remain limited, Standard & Poor's said in a Japanese-language report published today.

The massive earthquake and tsunami severely damaged the coastal areas of Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima prefectures in particular, as well as the coastal areas of Ibaraki and Chiba prefectures. Meanwhile, many of the underlying asset pools of RMBS transactions include loans that are backed by properties located in the aforementioned coastal areas.

About six months on from the March 11 disaster, the reports that we have received from the servicers and the interviews we have conducted with parties related to the RMBS transactions with underlying assets that were directly affected by the disaster have resolved uncertainties in a number of areas, including the current status and performance of the transactions' underlying assets, as well as the impact of the disaster on the credit quality of these transactions. In today's report, we draw attention to damage across the aforementioned prefectures, and assess the adverse effects of this damage on the credit quality of the concerned RMBS transactions based on the information currently available.

We continue to gather more detailed information on the extent of the damage from relevant parties and to scrutinize the measures taken by the Japanese government and financial institutions to help disaster victims.