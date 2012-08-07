(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Japanese non-life insurers are likely to come under rating
pressure if insured catastrophe losses rise unexpectedly, or the
domestic stock market falls sharply before they are able to
restore their capitalisation. Insurers are restoring their
capital buffer after the major natural disasters in 2011,
partially underpinned by the strong capital positions of their
life subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is currently Stable.
In a newly published report, Fitch says Thai flood net
losses of three Japanese major non-life groups, Tokio Marine
Group, MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group, totalled PY513bn as
of end-March 2012.
"This loss is more than double the impact of the Japanese
earthquake in March 2011 excluding residential lines reinsured
by the government, and underlines flaws in the groups' risk
management outside Japan. In response, Japanese non-life
insurers are tightening their overseas catastrophe risk
management by reviewing cumulative risks and applying stricter
underwriting," says Akane Nishizaki, Associate Director in
Fitch's Insurance team.
The weighting of domestic equities remained high at 25.5% of
non-life subsidiaries' invested assets, despite the groups
having cut their total exposure by more than JPY400bn in FY12.
These groups plan to reduce a further JPY277bn by FYE13.
Significant delays to investment risk reduction and further
material stock market losses will be negative for the sector.
Positively, the recovery of automobile business lines, which
accounts for half of the net premium written of the domestic
non-life market, will boost the profitability of overall
business. The new grade-specific automobile premium system
scheduled to be implemented from October, together with upward
premium revision since FY10, will support the recovery of auto
insurance.
Fitch expects life subsidiaries will continue to provide
earnings diversification to their respective groups. Their
profitability has been strong, represented by strong new
business margins, as they focus on cross-selling protection type
products to customers of their associated groups.