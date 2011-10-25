(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report released
today that it had assigned ratings to Japanese securitization
transactions worth JPY749.3 billion in the third quarter (July
to September) of 2011, representing a 12% increase from the same
quarter of 2010. In contrast, the number of securitization
transactions rated by Standard & Poor's in the same quarter
declined 28% year on year to 13.
We largely attribute the increase in the total amount of
rated issuance in the third quarter of 2011 to large issuances
of regular monthly residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
notes by Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+).
Meanwhile, segments other than RMBS saw their amounts of rated
issuance fall below the levels for the same quarter of 2010.
There was a new rated issuance in the commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) segment in September 2011, marking the first
such issuance since the third quarter of 2009.
Starting Sept. 26, 2011, nationally recognized statistical
rating organizations (NRSROs) have had to comply with the SEC's
Rule 17g-7. The rule relates to the disclosure of
representations and warranties in structured finance
transactions. On Sept. 12, 2011, Japan's Financial Services
Agency published an additional Q&A with respect to the
application of revised Basel II rules (Basel 2.5), which will be
applied in Japan from the end of 2011. The Q&A provides
clarification on the interpretation of the rules relating to the
establishment of a framework for financial institutions, mainly
banks, to monitor their securitization exposures.
On Oct. 4, 2011,Standard & Poor's issued a request for
comment on its proposal to refine and adapt its methodology for
assessing operational risk in structured finance transactions,
asking market participants to submit written comments on the
proposal by Oct. 31, 2011. In the report, "Request For Comment:
Methodology For Assessing Operational Risk In Structured Finance
Transactions," we proposed examining potential operational risks
classified under four categories: (1) Transaction party profile;
(2) Conflicts of interest, moral hazard, and fraud; (3)
Transparency and disclosure; and (4) Structural integrity of the
transaction.
The full report is available in Japanese on Standard &
Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An
English-language report will be available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be
found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation
bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may reserve a
copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by
phone at (81) 3-4550-8411.