TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 25, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report released today that it had assigned ratings to Japanese securitization transactions worth JPY749.3 billion in the third quarter (July to September) of 2011, representing a 12% increase from the same quarter of 2010. In contrast, the number of securitization transactions rated by Standard & Poor's in the same quarter declined 28% year on year to 13.

We largely attribute the increase in the total amount of rated issuance in the third quarter of 2011 to large issuances of regular monthly residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes by Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+). Meanwhile, segments other than RMBS saw their amounts of rated issuance fall below the levels for the same quarter of 2010. There was a new rated issuance in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) segment in September 2011, marking the first such issuance since the third quarter of 2009.

Starting Sept. 26, 2011, nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (NRSROs) have had to comply with the SEC's Rule 17g-7. The rule relates to the disclosure of representations and warranties in structured finance transactions. On Sept. 12, 2011, Japan's Financial Services Agency published an additional Q&A with respect to the application of revised Basel II rules (Basel 2.5), which will be applied in Japan from the end of 2011. The Q&A provides clarification on the interpretation of the rules relating to the establishment of a framework for financial institutions, mainly banks, to monitor their securitization exposures.

On Oct. 4, 2011,Standard & Poor's issued a request for comment on its proposal to refine and adapt its methodology for assessing operational risk in structured finance transactions, asking market participants to submit written comments on the proposal by Oct. 31, 2011. In the report, "Request For Comment: Methodology For Assessing Operational Risk In Structured Finance Transactions," we proposed examining potential operational risks classified under four categories: (1) Transaction party profile; (2) Conflicts of interest, moral hazard, and fraud; (3) Transparency and disclosure; and (4) Structural integrity of the transaction.

The full report is available in Japanese on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An English-language report will be available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.