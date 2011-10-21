(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that
six Japanese CMBS tranches were downgraded in Q311, while 14
were affirmed. All 15 Fitch-rated Japanese RMBS tranches
reviewed during the quarter were affirmed with Stable Outlooks.
"The majority of the rating actions on the Japanese CMBS
transactions in Q311 were affirmations. Although Fitch has
revised its property valuation downwards as necessary,
sequential principal repayments have offset such negative
impact, especially for senior tranches," says Naoki Saito,
Director in Fitch's Japanese Structured Finance team.
"Property sales and refinancing of loans have increased both
by number and by amount compared to Q211, resulting in continued
principal repayments. However, lower rated tranches remain
vulnerable to negative rating actions given the possible
reduction of the servicer's target sales value for the
properties, as the final phase of workout approaches," added Mr
Saito.
Fitch upgraded two tranches from UDMAC-J1 Trust in Q311,
reflecting principal repayments on a sequential basis due to the
partial repayment of the underlying loan and a resulting
improvement in the loan-to-value ratios on these tranches. Two
other tranches from UDMAC-J1 Trust, which had been placed on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN), were redeemed in full during the
quarter and no Japanese CMBS tranches are currently on RWN.
Fitch revised its Rating Watch status for one tranche from
Cafes 2 Trust to Evolving from Negative during the quarter. This
reflected the progress of transaction parties' negotiations to
avoid principal loss. The special servicing fee is large and is
structured to be paid only from the default loan interest and
reserved cash. Fitch notes that the transaction parties are in
the process of calculating the next payment with the intention
of avoiding principal loss.
All six Fitch-rated Japanese RMBS transactions reviewed
during the quarter had their 15 tranches affirmed with Stable
Outlooks.
Individual rating action commentaries relating to specific
rating actions can be found on Fitch's website at
www.fitchratings.com.