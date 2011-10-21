(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/TOKYO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that six Japanese CMBS tranches were downgraded in Q311, while 14 were affirmed. All 15 Fitch-rated Japanese RMBS tranches reviewed during the quarter were affirmed with Stable Outlooks.

"The majority of the rating actions on the Japanese CMBS transactions in Q311 were affirmations. Although Fitch has revised its property valuation downwards as necessary, sequential principal repayments have offset such negative impact, especially for senior tranches," says Naoki Saito, Director in Fitch's Japanese Structured Finance team.

"Property sales and refinancing of loans have increased both by number and by amount compared to Q211, resulting in continued principal repayments. However, lower rated tranches remain vulnerable to negative rating actions given the possible reduction of the servicer's target sales value for the properties, as the final phase of workout approaches," added Mr Saito.

Fitch upgraded two tranches from UDMAC-J1 Trust in Q311, reflecting principal repayments on a sequential basis due to the partial repayment of the underlying loan and a resulting improvement in the loan-to-value ratios on these tranches. Two other tranches from UDMAC-J1 Trust, which had been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), were redeemed in full during the quarter and no Japanese CMBS tranches are currently on RWN.

Fitch revised its Rating Watch status for one tranche from Cafes 2 Trust to Evolving from Negative during the quarter. This reflected the progress of transaction parties' negotiations to avoid principal loss. The special servicing fee is large and is structured to be paid only from the default loan interest and reserved cash. Fitch notes that the transaction parties are in the process of calculating the next payment with the intention of avoiding principal loss.

All six Fitch-rated Japanese RMBS transactions reviewed during the quarter had their 15 tranches affirmed with Stable Outlooks.

