(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says currency movements and technology leadership are more significant factors behind the diverging performance between Japanese and Korean exporters in the EU than the economic slowdown in Europe.

Based on an analysis of six major Japanese exporters and five major Korean exporters rated by Fitch, average revenue generated in the EU by the Japanese exporters is forecast to fall by 26% over the 2008-2012 period. In contrast average EU revenue for the five Korean exporters is set to increase by 25%. While the proportion of EU sales to total sales has fallen for both the Korean and Japanese exporters, in absolute terms Korea's sales to Europe have increased but Japan's have decreased. This is notwithstanding the fact that the Korean exporters' revenue exposure to EU (2011:21%) has consistently been higher than that of the Japanese exporters (2011: 13%).

The average of the six Japanese exporter's EU revenue fell dramatically during the global financial crisis to USD14.6bn in 2009 from USD19.8bn in 2008, and has been continuing to trend down as the euro zone crisis unfolded to Fitch's forecast of USD13.9bn for 2012.

In contrast the five Korean exporters are forecast to grow their sales to the EU from USD11.3bn in 2008 to USD14.1bn in 2012 - slightly higher than that expected for the six Japanese exporters. Toyota followed by Sony are the major losers of EU revenue among the Japanese exporters, while Samsung followed by Kia and Hyundai are driving the increase in Korean exports.

This diverging trend in EU revenue generation illustrates that exposure to one particular economic region by itself will not necessarily determine the subsequent direction of revenue and profit generation in that region. Other factors are at play.

The strong yen has restrained the ability of Japanese exporters to remain competitive. In euro terms, the yen remains 34% higher than pre-October 2008 levels whereas the Korean won remains 14% cheaper (based on average FX rates over January 2006-June 2008 period compared with average FX rates during H112). In USD terms, the yen remains 31% more expensive whereas the won remains 20% cheaper.

As a result, Japanese exporters' sales volumes and operating margins have fallen, resulting in lower cash flow generation and restricting their ability to internally fund investments necessary to remain competitive. This is also reflected in Fitch's forecast for the five Korean exporters to report higher EBIT margins (average of 7.6%) compared with their Japanese competitors (2.7%) in 2012.

Changes in technology leadership and consumer branding have also played an important role. Korean automakers have successfully narrowed the quality gap with their Japanese competitors over the past five years, and thereby improved their brand image. For both Hyundai and Kia, European sales have increased significantly since 2010 as they are gaining share despite a multi-year market decline. While a further deepening of the euro zone crisis could negatively impact sales, capacity constraint is a more important factor for the Korean auto makers at this point.

Within the technology sector, the number of products remaining where Japanese manufacturers can boast undisputed global leadership has narrowed significantly, having being usurped or equaled by the likes of Apple and Samsung Electronics. Consequently, in Sony's case for example, sales to Europe have fallen USD8.3bn or 33% since 2008 when the company's revenue exposure to Europe was comparatively high at 28%.

Notably the Japanese technology names have been slow to gain traction in the burgeoning smartphone and PC tablet market, and this remains a weakness for them at the moment. In contrast over the past three years Samsung has risen to be the top seller of smartphones on a global basis, and this together with its leading display technology and related TV sales helps explains why the company's EU revenue is forecast to increase by 23% over the 2009 to 2012 period.

The six Japanese exporters included in Fitch's analysis are Nissan Motor Co. Ltd

('BBB'/Stable), Toyota Motor Corporation ('A'/Stable), Panasonic Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative), Sony Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative), Sharp Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative), and Toshiba Corporation ('BBB-'/Stable). The five Korean exporters are Kia Motors Corporation ('BBB+'/Stable), Hyundai Motor Corporation ('BBB+'/Stable), LG Electronics ('BBB'/Negative), Samsung Electronics ('A+'/Stable) and SK Hynix (BB/Stable).

Further details will be released in a special report to be published in August 2012, focusing on 20 APAC corporates with significant exposure to the EU.