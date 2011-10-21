(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA-'
senior secured long-term debt ratings to Japan Finance Corp.'s
(JFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+) bonds: series 21 (for JFC's Micro
Business and Individual Operations), JPY50 billion, 0.206%, due
Oct. 28, 2013; and series 22 (for JFC's Agriculture, Forestry,
Fisheries, and Food Business Operations), JPY10 billion, 1.853%,
due Oct. 28, 2031.
The ratings on JFC are equalized with those on Japan
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) based on its critical public policy role and
integral link with the government. In addition to ongoing
support provided to JFC in the form of low-cost direct funding
through the Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP),
guarantees, and capital injections, we see an almost certain
likelihood of extraordinary support if such a need should arise.
JFC is the only public financial institution that extends a wide
range of financial facilities to promote and support the general
public, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and the
agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors, as well as the
development and acquisition of natural resources overseas to
support the Japanese government's policy objectives. The
corporation also extends financing to maintain and improve the
international competitiveness of Japanese industries.
Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is the
international arm of JFC, and on May 2, 2011, a law to spin off
JBIC from JFC was enacted. Based on the law, the new
organization will start operations on April 1, 2012. We believe
there will be limited implications for our rating on JFC, given
the corporation's strong role as an integrated public financial
institution and integral link with the government.
