(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA-' senior secured long-term debt ratings to Japan Finance Corp.'s (JFC; AA-/Negative/A-1+) bonds: series 21 (for JFC's Micro Business and Individual Operations), JPY50 billion, 0.206%, due Oct. 28, 2013; and series 22 (for JFC's Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Food Business Operations), JPY10 billion, 1.853%, due Oct. 28, 2031.

The ratings on JFC are equalized with those on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) based on its critical public policy role and integral link with the government. In addition to ongoing support provided to JFC in the form of low-cost direct funding through the Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP), guarantees, and capital injections, we see an almost certain likelihood of extraordinary support if such a need should arise. JFC is the only public financial institution that extends a wide range of financial facilities to promote and support the general public, small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), and the agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors, as well as the development and acquisition of natural resources overseas to support the Japanese government's policy objectives. The corporation also extends financing to maintain and improve the international competitiveness of Japanese industries.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) is the international arm of JFC, and on May 2, 2011, a law to spin off JBIC from JFC was enacted. Based on the law, the new organization will start operations on April 1, 2012. We believe there will be limited implications for our rating on JFC, given the corporation's strong role as an integrated public financial institution and integral link with the government.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH:

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010