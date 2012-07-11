(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities' (JFM; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 23 JPY20 billion 20-year domestic senior secured bonds. The bonds are due July 28, 2032. The coupon rate is 1.680%.

The ratings on JFM reflect the organization's key policy role and very strong link to the central government in Japan's local and regional government (LRG) sector. Standard & Poor's believes there is a very high likelihood the government of Japan would provide extraordinary support in the event of financial distress at JFM.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP, which excludes potential extraordinary government support) for JFM to be 'a+'. JFM's assets are high quality, in our view, and none of the loans it has issued are nonperforming loans (NPLs), despite 100% concentration in one sector; all loans are made to Japanese LRGs and their related entities and carry guarantees from the LRGs. In addition, there have been no credit defaults on JFM loans since the establishment of the entity that preceeded JFM in 1957. Although Standard & Poor's recognizes the heavy indebtedness of Japan's LRGs as a constraining factor, the status of JFM as a preferred creditor to LRGs helps it maintain its 0% default rate.

