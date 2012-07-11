(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan
Finance Organization for Municipalities' (JFM;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 23 JPY20 billion 20-year domestic
senior secured bonds. The bonds are due July 28, 2032. The
coupon rate is 1.680%.
The ratings on JFM reflect the organization's key policy
role and very strong link to the central government in Japan's
local and regional government (LRG) sector. Standard & Poor's
believes there is a very high likelihood the government of Japan
would provide extraordinary support in the event of financial
distress at JFM.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP, which
excludes potential extraordinary government support) for JFM to
be 'a+'. JFM's assets are high quality, in our view, and none of
the loans it has issued are nonperforming loans (NPLs), despite
100% concentration in one sector; all loans are made to Japanese
LRGs and their related entities and carry guarantees from the
LRGs. In addition, there have been no credit defaults on JFM
loans since the establishment of the entity that preceeded JFM
in 1957. Although Standard & Poor's recognizes the heavy
indebtedness of Japan's LRGs as a constraining factor, the
status of JFM as a preferred creditor to LRGs helps it maintain
its 0% default rate.
