(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- JHF series 62 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes are a structured note issuance originated by JHF, ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans.

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the notes, based on our view of the transaction's legal structure, credit support, and pool characteristics, among other factors.

-- Due to the structural features of this transaction, the rating on the notes is dependent to an extent upon the credit quality of JHF.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY108.5 billion series 62 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes. The notes are ultimately secured by a pool of residential mortgage loans that JHF purchased from private financial institutions.

Standard & Poor's rating reflects its opinion on the likelihood of the timely payment of interest, or interest distribution in the case of beneficiary certificates, allowing for a three-month grace period, and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity in July 2047.

This transaction is a structured note issuance originated by JHF. We expect the notes to be backed by JPY137.9 billion in beneficiary certificates issued from a trust created with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. JHF will entrust 5,544 residential mortgage loan contracts worth about JPY137.9 billion with the trust, along with security rights for each mortgage. The loan pool comprises loans that JHF purchased from private financial institutions. The breakdown of purchased loans is as follows: house construction loans (58.5%), new home purchase loans (26.0%), loans to purchase existing homes (10.6%), and refinancing mortgage loans (4.9%).

JHF will also act as servicer for the transaction, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank as backup servicer, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. as beneficiary representative. Due to the structural features of this transaction, the rating on the notes is dependent to an extent upon the credit quality of JHF.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors," April 6, 2012

"S&P Clarifies Potential Impact On Ratings On JHF's Structured Notes From Its Proposed Imputed Promises Criteria," March 7, 2012

"Request For Comment: Methodology For Rating Debt Issues Based On Imputed Promises," Feb. 10, 2012

"Principles Of Credit Ratings," Feb. 16, 2011

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," Aug. 19, 2007

RATING ASSIGNED

JPY108.5 billion JHF series 62 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes due July 2047

Rating Amount Coupon type Coupon O/C ratio

AAA (sf) JPY108.5 bil. Fixed rate 1.21% 21.3%

The transaction's closing date is July 4, 2012.

NOTES

The overcollateralization (O/C) ratio is defined as: 1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate obligations (seller's interest, etc.)

In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied.