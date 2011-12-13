(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says in a
new report that the Outlook for Japanese non-life insurance
industry is Stable, underpinned by a recovery in the core
automobile business line.
The fundamentals of the three major non-life insurance
groups; Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group
are supported by adequate capital buffer, expected recovery in
their core automobile lines, diversified earnings from their
life subsidiaries and overseas businesses. The biggest risk for
the sector, apart from natural catastrophe exposures, remains
their exposure to investment volatility.
The report notes that the new premium scheme announced by
the Non-Life Insurance Rating Organization in Japan in October
will further improve underwriting profit as insurers will be
able to charge higher premiums for drivers with accident
history. Automobile lines accounted for about half of domestic
non-life insurers' net premium written for the financial year
ended March 2011.
"Japanese non-life insurers are fairly well-capitalised and
able to maintain their current Insurer Financial Strength
ratings, despite recent natural disasters such as the typhoons
in September and flooding in Thailand," says Akane Nishizaki,
Associate Director in Fitch's Insurance team. Estimated net
insured loss of the flooding in Thailand amount to JPY260bn for
the three major non-life insurance groups, which is greater than
the impact of March earthquake.
Fitch expects Japanese non-life insurers groups to continue
looking for M&A opportunities overseas, to take advantage of the
growing insurance market outside Japan. This overseas expansion
is given an added boost by the Japanese FSA's proposed
deregulation of cross-border M&A for non-life insurance groups.
Japanese non-life insurers' capital adequacy remains
vulnerable to the volatility of domestic equities. Domestic
equities still accounted for 25% of the non-life insurers'
invested assets at end-June 2011. While insurers have been
reducing their exposures to domestic equities over at least the
past three years, Fitch would consider any significant delay in
de-risking, coupled with extreme volatilities leading to large
investment losses, as negative for the sector. An unexpected
significant increase in insured losses arising from natural
catastrophes would also lead Fitch to revise the Outlook to
Negative.
