Gaw, Tencent consortium seeks to buy Four Seasons' Bora Bora resort -Basis Point

HONG KONG, Feb 15 A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point reported on Wednesday.