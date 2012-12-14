(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Japanese Life
Insurance here
TOKYO, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that Japan's life insurance sector will continue to see
an improvement in their credit profile in 2013, underpinned by
reduction in investment risk and overall stable underwriting
fundamentals. This is reflected in the Stable Rating Outlook for
the sector.
"The Japanese life sector will benefit not only from steady
capital accumulation through both retained earnings and hybrid
debt issuance but also from their risk reduction such as
continuous lengthening of assets' maturity to shorten their
duration gap with liabilities. The latter is the biggest risk
for insurers," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia
Pacific Insurance team.
Fitch expects the life sector's statutory solvency margin
ratio (SMR) to improve further in 2013 on continued risk
reduction and accumulation of capital and reserves. Nine
Japanese life insurers saw their SMR on average improve to
634.6% at end-September 2012 from 627.8% at end-March 2012.
This was despite the Nikkei Index declining to 8,870 points
from 10,084 during the same period, partly owing to the sector's
steady reduction of equity holdings. Duration mismatch between
assets and liabilities remains the sector's biggest risk and
Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to strengthen enterprise
risk management ahead of a new solvency margin regulatory regime
around 2017.
Fitch also expects Japanese life insurers' healthy
underwriting fundamentals to be underpinned by likely moderate
improvement in the surrender and lapse rate and continued growth
of the profitable third sector such as health products. However,
some risks from unprofitable saving- type products will remain
in 2013.
"Fitch will continue to monitor both earnings volatility
stemming from minimum guarantee risk in variable annuities and
asset-liability management risk from sharp sales growth in
single-premium whole-life insurance," adds Mr. Morinaga.
The nine Fitch-rated insurers' annualised core profit was
JPY1,672bn in H1FY12 (financial year ending March 2013) from
JPY1,755bn in H1FY11. Fitch expects insurers' earnings to remain
stable in 2013.
The nine insurers rated by Fitch account for more than 70%
of Japan's life insurance market by amount of policies in force.
They are Nippon Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable), The
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited. ('A'/Stable), Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Sumitomo Life
Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company
('A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Mitsui
Life Insurance Company, Limited. ('BBB'/Stable), Fukoku Mutual
Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), and Asahi Mutual Life
Insurance Company ('BB'/Stable).
The report, entitled "2013 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance"
is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link
above.