(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011--Under the prolonged low interest rate environment in Japan, the type and level of interest rates on housing loans has affected prepayment rates of Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report released today. In the report, Standard & Poor's explains its analysis of prepayment rates of residential loans in asset pools backing Japanese RMBS rated by Standard & Poor's.

The prepayment rate is one of the most important factors in analyzing RMBS transactions. Today's report focuses on interest rate type and applicable interest rate. Standard & Poor's found that prepayment rates surged remarkably in recent years for pools of loan receivables with high proportions of loans bearing fixed interest rates for the entire loan term and pools of loan receivables with applicable interest rates on or over 2%. The prepayment rates of these pools, which had been hovering between 3% and 4% in 2007 and 2008, rose to around 8% in July 2011, which was higher than the prepayment rates of other pools.

Standard & Poor's considers that the rise in prepayment rates in these asset pools is attributable to an increase in refinancing of housing loans among borrowers who had borrowed housing loans that carry fixed interest rates for the entire term or relatively higher interest rates. Standard & Poor's plans to examine the relationships between prepayment rates and other factors in future reports.

The full report is available in Japanese on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An English-language report will be available to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at www.ratingsdirect.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com; under Credit Ratings in the left navigation bar, select Find a Rating, then Credit Ratings Search. Members of the media may reserve a copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by phone at 81-3-4550-8411.