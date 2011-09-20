(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2011--Under the
prolonged low interest rate environment in Japan, the type and
level of interest rates on housing loans has affected prepayment
rates of Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS),
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language
report released today. In the report, Standard & Poor's explains
its analysis of prepayment rates of residential loans in asset
pools backing Japanese RMBS rated by Standard & Poor's.
The prepayment rate is one of the most important factors in
analyzing RMBS transactions. Today's report focuses on interest
rate type and applicable interest rate. Standard & Poor's found
that prepayment rates surged remarkably in recent years for
pools of loan receivables with high proportions of loans bearing
fixed interest rates for the entire loan term and pools of loan
receivables with applicable interest rates on or over 2%. The
prepayment rates of these pools, which had been hovering between
3% and 4% in 2007 and 2008, rose to around 8% in July 2011,
which was higher than the prepayment rates of other pools.
Standard & Poor's considers that the rise in prepayment
rates in these asset pools is attributable to an increase in
refinancing of housing loans among borrowers who had borrowed
housing loans that carry fixed interest rates for the entire
term or relatively higher interest rates. Standard & Poor's
plans to examine the relationships between prepayment rates and
other factors in future reports.
