(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today affirmed Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JT) Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+', Short-term
foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F1' and senior unsecured
debt rating at 'A+'. The ratings have been simultaneously
withdrawn. At the time of withdrawal, the Outlook was Stable.
The ratings of the issuer are no longer considered by Fitch
to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.