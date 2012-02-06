(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (JT) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+', Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F1' and senior unsecured debt rating at 'A+'. The ratings have been simultaneously withdrawn. At the time of withdrawal, the Outlook was Stable.

The ratings of the issuer are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.