(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JCREF CMBS 2007-1 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Barclays Capital Japan Ltd.
-- The recovery prospects of the real estate properties
backing the transaction's underlying loans and specified bonds
are under downward pressure.
-- We have placed our ratings on classes A to E on
CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our rating on class X TK
Investment.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has placed its ratings on
the class A to E floating-rate notes issued under the Japan
Commercial Real Estate Funding CMBS 2007-1 G.K. (JCREF CMBS
2007-1) transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications,
and affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on class X TK Investment (see
list below).
Of the five loans and four specified bonds (hereinafter,
collectively referred to as "loans") extended to/issued by nine
obligors that initially backed the notes issued under this
transaction, eight loans (the eight loans originally represented
about 87% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes)
remain at this point.
We today placed the ratings on classes A to E on CreditWatch
negative because it is our view that the recovery prospects of
the real estate properties backing the transaction's underlying
loans are under downward pressure. This view is primarily based
on the following:
-- Some of the remaining properties backing the loans are
underperforming relative to the assumptions we made when we last
reviewed our assessments of the properties' values in November
2010.
-- In some cases, the minimum sales amounts that the
special servicer plans to recover through property liquidation
are lower than the assumptions we made in November 2010.
We intend to review our ratings on classes A to E after
considering several factors, including the performance of the
properties backing the loans, a comparison with real estate
deals involving similar asset types, as well as the status of
collection activities relating to defaulted loans that are
undertaken by the special servicer.
JCREF CMBS 2007-1 is a multiborrower commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes were
originally secured by five nonrecourse loans and four specified
bonds extended to/issued by nine obligors. The nonrecourse loans
and specified bonds were initially backed by 56 real estate
properties. The transaction was arranged by Barclays Capital
Japan Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the
servicer for this transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full
repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity
in December 2015 for the class A notes, the full payment of
interest and repayment of principal by the transaction's legal
final maturity for the class B to E notes, and the timely
payment of available interest for the class X TK Investment.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published
March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation,"
published March 12, 2007
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
JCREF CMBS 2007-1 G.K.
JPY58.2 billion commercial mortgage-backed floating rate
notes due December 2015
Class To From Initial issue
amount Coupon
A AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf) JPY39.3 bil.
Floating rate
B BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf) JPY6.2 bil.
Floating rate
C BB- (sf)/Watch Neg BB- (sf) JPY5.3 bil.
Floating rate
D B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) JPY4.7 bil.
Floating rate
E B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) JPY2.7 bil.
Floating rate
RATING AFFIRMED
JCREF CMBS 2007-1 G.K.
Class Rating
X (TK Investment) AAA (sf)