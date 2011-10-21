(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- JCREF CMBS 2007-1 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Barclays Capital Japan Ltd.

-- The recovery prospects of the real estate properties backing the transaction's underlying loans and specified bonds are under downward pressure.

-- We have placed our ratings on classes A to E on CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our rating on class X TK Investment.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 21, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed its ratings on the class A to E floating-rate notes issued under the Japan Commercial Real Estate Funding CMBS 2007-1 G.K. (JCREF CMBS 2007-1) transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications, and affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on class X TK Investment (see list below).

Of the five loans and four specified bonds (hereinafter, collectively referred to as "loans") extended to/issued by nine obligors that initially backed the notes issued under this transaction, eight loans (the eight loans originally represented about 87% of the total initial issuance amount of the notes) remain at this point.

We today placed the ratings on classes A to E on CreditWatch negative because it is our view that the recovery prospects of the real estate properties backing the transaction's underlying loans are under downward pressure. This view is primarily based on the following:

-- Some of the remaining properties backing the loans are underperforming relative to the assumptions we made when we last reviewed our assessments of the properties' values in November 2010.

-- In some cases, the minimum sales amounts that the special servicer plans to recover through property liquidation are lower than the assumptions we made in November 2010.

We intend to review our ratings on classes A to E after considering several factors, including the performance of the properties backing the loans, a comparison with real estate deals involving similar asset types, as well as the status of collection activities relating to defaulted loans that are undertaken by the special servicer.

JCREF CMBS 2007-1 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The notes were originally secured by five nonrecourse loans and four specified bonds extended to/issued by nine obligors. The nonrecourse loans and specified bonds were initially backed by 56 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Barclays Capital Japan Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity in December 2015 for the class A notes, the full payment of interest and repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity for the class B to E notes, and the timely payment of available interest for the class X TK Investment.

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

JCREF CMBS 2007-1 G.K.

JPY58.2 billion commercial mortgage-backed floating rate notes due December 2015

Class To From Initial issue amount Coupon

A AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf) JPY39.3 bil.

Floating rate

B BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BBB+ (sf) JPY6.2 bil.

Floating rate

C BB- (sf)/Watch Neg BB- (sf) JPY5.3 bil.

Floating rate

D B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) JPY4.7 bil.

Floating rate

E B- (sf)/Watch Neg B- (sf) JPY2.7 bil.

Floating rate

RATING AFFIRMED

JCREF CMBS 2007-1 G.K.

Class Rating

X (TK Investment) AAA (sf)