BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 bln
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
March 8 JFM:
* Moody's assigns Aa3 to JFM bonds
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.