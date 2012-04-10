BRIEF-China Resources Land contracted sales in Jan about RMB10.22 bln
* For month ended 31 January, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB10.22 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Reuters) - Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned Aa3 ratings to domestic senior bonds issued by the Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities (JFM).
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets