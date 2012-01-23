(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JHF Series 57 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured
pass-through notes are a structured note issuance originated by
JHF, ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans.
-- We have assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to
the notes, based on our view of the transaction's legal
structure, credit support, and pool characteristics, among other
factors.
-- Due to the structural features of this transaction, the
rating on the notes is dependent to an extent upon the credit
quality of JHF.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its preliminary
'AAA (sf)' rating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY223.4 billion Series 57 fixed-rate
residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes. The notes are
ultimately secured by a pool of residential mortgage loans that
JHF purchased from private financial institutions.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of Jan.
23, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating. A final
rating will be assigned after the amount and exact terms of the
notes are finalized and a full rating analysis is completed,
including a satisfactory review of the final pool, cash flow
modeling, final structure, transaction documents, and legal and
tax opinions.
Standard & Poor's preliminary rating reflects its opinion on
the likelihood of the timely payment of interest, or interest
distribution in the case of beneficiary certificates, allowing
for a three-month grace period, and the ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date
in February 2047.
This transaction is a structured note issuance originated by
JHF. The notes are expected to be backed by JPY285.0 billion in
beneficiary certificates issued from a trust created with
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. (Mitsubishi UFJ Trust).
JHF will entrust 11,044 residential mortgage loan contracts
worth about JPY285.0 billion with the trust, along with security
rights for each mortgage. The loan pool comprises loans that JHF
purchased from private financial institutions. The breakdown of
purchased loans is as follows: house
construction loans (64.8%), new home purchase loans (26.5%),
loans to purchase existing homes (6.7%), and refinancing
mortgage loans (2.0%).
JHF will also act as servicer for the transaction,
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust as backup servicer, and Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp. as beneficiary representative. Due to the
structural features of this transaction, the rating on the notes
is dependent to an extent upon the credit quality of JHF.