Jan 10 -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSH) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Jih Sun International Bank (JSIB) and Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (JSS), including their Issuer Default Ratings. The Outlooks are Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the entities' Individual and Support Ratings and withdrawn them as these ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.

JSH's IDRs are mainly driven by the financial strength of its principal operating subsidiary, JSS, but also take into account JSH's acceptable liquidity and double leverage. JSS's IDRs reflect its consistent profitability, modest risk exposures, satisfactory capitalisation and liquidity, which have been well-tested through numerous economic cycles.

JSIB's IDRs reflect the obligatory support from its holding parent, which would most likely be sourced from JSS. Its IDRs also take into account continued improvement in its risk profile following several important reforms in 2005-2009, including a clean-up of the asset portfolio and an overhaul of its credit risk management framework. However, JSIB's standalone financial profile is weak - as manifested in its 'bb-' Viability rating - and reflects its small franchise and weak operating performance.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that JSIB would maintain reasonably sound asset quality and therefore stay profitable in the foreseeable future without reverting to the volatile performance in earnings and asset quality seen in 2005-2009. Any weakening of credit standards and/or asset quality in JSIB that materially erode JSH's and JSS's earnings or core capital would lead to negative rating actions for JSH and its subsidiaries.

JSH posted a modest profit in 2010 and 9M11 (return on average equity: 9.5%), after losses in 2008-2009. This reflected JSS's resilient earnings performance and JSIB's much improved asset quality. The group is likely to remain profitable in 2012 on expected control of credit cost in JSIB, although JSS's business flows and trading performance are susceptible to growing market uncertainty.

JSH and its subsidiaries are adequately capitalized. JSH's sum-of-parts capital adequacy ratio was 159% at end-Q311, indicating excess capital of TWD8.3bn above the minimum regulatory requirement of 100%. JSIB's Tier 1 capital ratio remained sound at 10.9% at end-Q311, while JSS's capital adequacy ratio of 626% was comfortably above the 150% regulatory minimum.

The liquidity profiles of JSH, JSS and JSIB remain adequate. Risks from JSH's reliance on short-term borrowing to finance its equity investments are partly mitigated by its sufficient interest cover, presently available bank facilities, and access to the capital market. JSS has a liquid balance sheet. JSIB's liquidity is actively managed by restrictive self-imposed loan-to-deposit and liquidity reserve ratios.

JSIB and JSS are JSH's two main operating subsidiaries, and the group's major shareholders are US-based private-equity firm, Capital Target and Japan's Shinsei Bank, with equity interests of 24% and 35.8%, respectively. JSS is one of the larger and longest established securities companies in Taiwan, with a stock brokerage market share of 4% in 2010-9M11. Meanwhile, JSIB is a small bank in Taiwan with a deposit market share of 0.7% at end-Q311.

The rating actions are as follows:

JSH

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D', withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn

Subordinated bond rating 'BBB(twn)' remains on Rating Watch Negative

JSS

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '5'; withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; withdrawn

JSIB

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'D'; withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '3'; withdrawn

For a more detailed credit profile, see Fitch's credit reports of JSH, JSS, and JSIB which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.