(The following was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Jih Sun Financial Holding Co., Ltd (JSH) and its
wholly-owned subsidiaries, Jih Sun Securities Corp., Ltd (JSS)
and Jih Sun International Bank (JSIB). The Outlooks are Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned JSIB's TWD2.5bn
outstanding unsecured subordinated bond a National Long-Term
rating of 'BBB+(twn)' .
A full rating breakdown can be found at the end of this
commentary.
JSH's IDRs reflect the group's consolidated credit profile,
and, on a standalone basis, its improved liquidity and lower
double leverage. The group's IDRs are primarily driven by the
financial strength of one of its main operating subsidiaries,
JSS.
The ratings have incorporated the group's potential
obligation to support its weaker banking subsidiary JSIB, in
case of need. JSS's IDRs reflect its long history and
established position in Taiwan's stock brokerage market, strong
capitalisation, satisfactory liquidity, and modest risk
exposure. The ratings are constrained by the company's volatile
trading performance.
JSS has remained profitable despite challenging market
conditions, due to its large brokerage franchise and cost
restraint.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that JSS's
franchise would remain sound and profitable. Rating upgrade is
unlikely in the near term given its potential obligation to
support JSIB. Negative rating action may result from large
unexpected trading losses leading to deterioration in the
company's capitalisation or from large capital support for JSIB.
JSIB's IDRs are equalised with those of its holding parent to
reflect its status as a core component of JSH and obligatory
support from its holding parent.
Its Viability Rating (VR) reflects its continuing
improvement in risk governance, adequate capitalisation, and a
clean-up of its legacy loan portfolio prior to 2009. The VR has
also considered JSIB's limited business scope and weak recurring
earnings. JSIB's VR may be upgraded if continuing improvements
in asset quality are sustained while costs are being reduced to
generate sufficient pre-provision operating income as capital
buffer for loan impairments.
Conversely, negative rating action may result from
deterioration in asset quality, most likely due to growth from
rebuilding its loan portfolio. JSH posted modest profit in 2011
and Q312 after trading losses in JSS were offset by JSS's own
resilient brokerage income and earnings from JSIB. The group is
likely to remain profitable although earnings will be affected
by the inherent volatility of trading income. JSH and its
subsidiaries have adequate capitalisation.
JSH's sum-of-parts capital ratio was 184.1% at end-Q312,
TWD11.9bn above the minimum regulatory requirement of 100%.
JSIB's Tier 1 Capital and Fitch Core Capital ratio remained
adequate at 11.6% and 13.5%, respectively, little changed from
11.4% and 13.2% at end-2011.
JSS's capital adequacy ratio of 657% at end-Q312 was well
above the regulatory minimum of 150%. The liquidity profiles of
JSH, JSS, and JSIB remain adequate with cash dividends inflow
from subsidiaries providing reasonable cover for interest and
expenses at the holding company level, as well as demonstrated
access to the capital market.
The subordinated bond rating of JSIB is one notch below the
bank's National Long-Term rating, reflecting its subordinated
status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption
mechanism (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions).
Any rating action on JSH, JSS, or JSIB is likely to trigger a
similar move in its debt ratings.
The group's major shareholders are US-based private-equity
firm, Capital Target and Japan's Shinsei Bank, with equity
interests of 24.1% and 35.5%, respectively. JSS is one of the
larger and longest established securities companies in Taiwan
with a market share of 3.87% as at end-Q312. JSIB is a small
bank in Taiwan with deposit market share of 0.58% at end-Q312.