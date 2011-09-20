(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based JK Paper Limited's (JKPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

JKPL's ratings are based on its established position in the high value-added segments of the domestic paper and paper board industry such as copier and folding box board (FBB), its consistently high capacity utilization levels, its wide distribution network and its ability to maintain robust operating profit margins.

JKPL is undertaking an INR16.5bn capex to expand its paper capacity by 124,000 MT and to set up a 215,000MT pulp mill along with captive power and other auxiliary facilities at its Rayagada plant in Orissa. This capex is largely funded through term loans (INR10.3bn), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB, amounting to INR2.2bn) and equity (through rights issue of INR2.5bn) alongside internal accruals.

Fitch notes the current debt-funded capex plan would lead to a significant increase in financial leverage over the next two years until the commissioning of the new facilities towards end-FY13 (financial year ending March 2013). Moreover, a resultant significant increase in interest cost would impact liquidity and coverage over medium term. However, this is mitigated by the fact that the debt incurred is long tenure borrowings with repayments spread over eight to 10 years.

Fitch also believes that this capex should strengthen JKPL's business and financial profile over the medium-to-long term. The company has tied up funds for the project and placed orders for all long lead critical components, thus securing project costs within the estimated budget.

Fitch notes that increase in JKPL's revenues, of 11.3% during FY11 to INR12.3bn, was primarily driven by higher prices as physical volumes remained almost flat due to capacity constraints. Its EBIDTA margin was 21.3% in FY11 (FY10: 22.5%) despite higher input costs since these were largely recovered through higher paper prices. JKPL's financial leverage (net debt/EBIDTAR) remained moderate at about 2.0x in FY11 compared with 2.3x in FY10.

Positive rating triggers include a significant ramp-up in JKPL's capacity utilisation and improvement in financial leverage to less than 3x post commissioning of new facilities, while maintaining its operating profitability. Negative rating triggers include time and cost overruns on the capex plans and lower profitability resulting in a delay to deleveraging beyond FY13.

JKPL is involved in the manufacturing of copier, coated paper and FBB for packaging with a current capacity of 180,000MT for paper and 84,000MT for paper board. It has tied up with Hewlett Packard to manufacture copier paper using 'Colorlok' technology to improve print quality.

The following facilities of JKPL have been affirmed:

- INR8,725.1m term loans (increased from INR3,630.9m): 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,750m fund-based working capital limits; 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR1,500m non-fund based working capital: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'.