(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed India-based JK Paper Limited's (JKPL) National
Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full rating breakdown is provided below.
JKPL's ratings are based on its established position in the
high value-added segments of the domestic paper and paper board
industry such as copier and folding box board (FBB), its
consistently high capacity utilization levels, its wide
distribution network and its ability to maintain robust
operating profit margins.
JKPL is undertaking an INR16.5bn capex to expand its paper
capacity by 124,000 MT and to set up a 215,000MT pulp mill along
with captive power and other auxiliary facilities at its
Rayagada plant in Orissa. This capex is largely funded through
term loans (INR10.3bn), foreign currency convertible bonds
(FCCB, amounting to INR2.2bn) and equity (through rights issue
of INR2.5bn) alongside internal accruals.
Fitch notes the current debt-funded capex plan would lead to
a significant increase in financial leverage over the next two
years until the commissioning of the new facilities towards
end-FY13 (financial year ending March 2013). Moreover, a
resultant significant increase in interest cost would impact
liquidity and coverage over medium term. However, this is
mitigated by the fact that the debt incurred is long tenure
borrowings with repayments spread over eight to 10 years.
Fitch also believes that this capex should strengthen JKPL's
business and financial profile over the medium-to-long term. The
company has tied up funds for the project and placed orders for
all long lead critical components, thus securing project costs
within the estimated budget.
Fitch notes that increase in JKPL's revenues, of 11.3%
during FY11 to INR12.3bn, was primarily driven by higher prices
as physical volumes remained almost flat due to capacity
constraints. Its EBIDTA margin was 21.3% in FY11 (FY10: 22.5%)
despite higher input costs since these were largely recovered
through higher paper prices. JKPL's financial leverage (net
debt/EBIDTAR) remained moderate at about 2.0x in FY11 compared
with 2.3x in FY10.
Positive rating triggers include a significant ramp-up in
JKPL's capacity utilisation and improvement in financial
leverage to less than 3x post commissioning of new facilities,
while maintaining its operating profitability. Negative rating
triggers include time and cost overruns on the capex plans and
lower profitability resulting in a delay to deleveraging beyond
FY13.
JKPL is involved in the manufacturing of copier, coated
paper and FBB for packaging with a current capacity of 180,000MT
for paper and 84,000MT for paper board. It has tied up with
Hewlett Packard to manufacture copier paper using 'Colorlok'
technology to improve print quality.
The following facilities of JKPL have been affirmed:
- INR8,725.1m term loans (increased from INR3,630.9m):
'Fitch A-(ind)'
- INR1,750m fund-based working capital limits; 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR1,500m non-fund based working capital: 'Fitch
A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'.