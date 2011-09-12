(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type CMBS transaction
that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- The transaction's asset manager is still in the process
of liquidating the properties backing the transaction's two
remaining specified bonds in accordance with the property sales
plan, and we believe that completing collection through the
sales of the properties in question will require a certain
amount of time. Meanwhile, it is our view that the progress of
the sales is a key factor in the credit quality of class
B--currently, the transaction's highest-level tranche--because,
if all goes according to plan, the redemption of class B will
progress.
-- We have kept our 'A (sf)' rating on class B on
CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our ratings on the class C
and D senior trust certificates, while also affirming the rating
on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine
specified bonds.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has kept its 'A (sf)' rating
on the class B senior trust certificates issued under the JLOC
XXVIII transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications
(see list below). At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings
on the class C and D senior trust certificates, as well as our
rating on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate
mezzanine specified bonds issued under the same transaction
(also listed below). We initially placed the rating on class B
on CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2011. Then, on June 15,
2011, we simultaneously lowered the rating on class B to 'A
(sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and kept it on CreditWatch negative. The
class A senior trust certificates and Nakano Holding TMK's
series 3-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds have already
been paid in full.
Of the four specified bonds (two senior and two mezzanine
specified bonds) issued by two obligors that initially backed
the transaction, two specified bonds (one senior and one
mezzanine specified bond) issued by one obligor (the specified
bonds originally represented about 51% of the total initial
issue amount of the transaction) remain. The asset manager is
still in the process of liquidating the properties backing the
specified bonds in accordance with the property sales plan. We
believe that completing collection through the sales of the
related collateral properties will require a certain amount of
time, as many of these properties remain unsold. Indeed, with
the transaction's legal final maturity date drawing closer, it
is our view that the rating on class B is under pressure.
Meanwhile, the plan prepared by the asset manager envisages
that a large number of the properties in question could be sold
by the end of December 2011. Accordingly, if all goes according
to plan, the redemption of class B--which is currently the
transaction's highest-level tranche and is already partly
redeemed--will further progress. We today kept our rating on
class B on CreditWatch negative because we consider the status
of the sales of the collateral properties to be a key factor in
the credit quality of that class. We intend to review our rating
on class B after ascertaining a number of factors, including the
progress of the collateral property sales.
We lowered our assumption with respect to the likely
collection amount from the properties backing the transaction's
two remaining specified bonds after considering primarily the
performance as well as the status of the sales of the related
collateral properties. We currently assume the combined value of
the properties in question to be about 63% our initial
underwriting value, whereas we assumed the value of the
properties to be about 69% of our initial underwriting value
when we reviewed our ratings in November 2010. We affirmed our
'BB- (sf)' rating on class C today because, notwithstanding the
above revision, the credit enhancement level for that class has
increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of the
transaction's underlying specified bonds (an amount equivalent
to about 53% of the total initial issuance amount of the
remaining specified bonds has already been redeemed).
We also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on class D and on
Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine
specified bonds after taking into account our revised assumption
with regard to the likely collection amount from the properties
backing the transaction's remaining specified bonds.
JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The transaction
was initially secured by two senior specified bonds and two
mezzanine specified bonds. The senior and mezzanine specified
bonds were backed by 567 real estate properties. Morgan Stanley
Japan Securities Co. Ltd. served as the arranger for this
transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2012 for
the class B to D senior trust certificates and the Harajuku
Holding TMK series 4-2 floating rate specified bonds.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities,"
published April 15, 2010
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published
March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation,"
published March 12, 2007
RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust Certificates
JPY88.9 billion trust certificates due October 2012
Class Rating Initial issue amount
B A (sf)/Watch Neg JPY10.1 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount
C BB- (sf) JPY8.8 bil.
D CCC (sf) JPY7.2 bil.
JLOC XXVIII Mezzanine Specified Bonds
Harajuku Holding TMK Series 4-2 JPY3.6 billion floating-rate
mezzanine specified bonds due October 2012
Rating Initial issue amount
CCC (sf) JPY3.6 bil.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ .