(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- The transaction's asset manager is still in the process of liquidating the properties backing the transaction's two remaining specified bonds in accordance with the property sales plan, and we believe that completing collection through the sales of the properties in question will require a certain amount of time. Meanwhile, it is our view that the progress of the sales is a key factor in the credit quality of class B--currently, the transaction's highest-level tranche--because, if all goes according to plan, the redemption of class B will progress.

-- We have kept our 'A (sf)' rating on class B on CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our ratings on the class C and D senior trust certificates, while also affirming the rating on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has kept its 'A (sf)' rating on the class B senior trust certificates issued under the JLOC XXVIII transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C and D senior trust certificates, as well as our rating on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds issued under the same transaction (also listed below). We initially placed the rating on class B on CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2011. Then, on June 15, 2011, we simultaneously lowered the rating on class B to 'A (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and kept it on CreditWatch negative. The class A senior trust certificates and Nakano Holding TMK's series 3-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds have already been paid in full.

Of the four specified bonds (two senior and two mezzanine specified bonds) issued by two obligors that initially backed the transaction, two specified bonds (one senior and one mezzanine specified bond) issued by one obligor (the specified bonds originally represented about 51% of the total initial issue amount of the transaction) remain. The asset manager is still in the process of liquidating the properties backing the specified bonds in accordance with the property sales plan. We believe that completing collection through the sales of the related collateral properties will require a certain amount of time, as many of these properties remain unsold. Indeed, with the transaction's legal final maturity date drawing closer, it is our view that the rating on class B is under pressure.

Meanwhile, the plan prepared by the asset manager envisages that a large number of the properties in question could be sold by the end of December 2011. Accordingly, if all goes according to plan, the redemption of class B--which is currently the transaction's highest-level tranche and is already partly redeemed--will further progress. We today kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch negative because we consider the status of the sales of the collateral properties to be a key factor in the credit quality of that class. We intend to review our rating on class B after ascertaining a number of factors, including the progress of the collateral property sales.

We lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties backing the transaction's two remaining specified bonds after considering primarily the performance as well as the status of the sales of the related collateral properties. We currently assume the combined value of the properties in question to be about 63% our initial underwriting value, whereas we assumed the value of the properties to be about 69% of our initial underwriting value when we reviewed our ratings in November 2010. We affirmed our 'BB- (sf)' rating on class C today because, notwithstanding the above revision, the credit enhancement level for that class has increased, reflecting progress in the redemption of the transaction's underlying specified bonds (an amount equivalent to about 53% of the total initial issuance amount of the remaining specified bonds has already been redeemed).

We also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' ratings on class D and on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds after taking into account our revised assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the properties backing the transaction's remaining specified bonds.

JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The transaction was initially secured by two senior specified bonds and two mezzanine specified bonds. The senior and mezzanine specified bonds were backed by 567 real estate properties. Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd. served as the arranger for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2012 for the class B to D senior trust certificates and the Harajuku Holding TMK series 4-2 floating rate specified bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities," published April 15, 2010

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published March 12, 2007

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12, 2007

RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust Certificates

JPY88.9 billion trust certificates due October 2012

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B A (sf)/Watch Neg JPY10.1 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial issue amount

C BB- (sf) JPY8.8 bil.

D CCC (sf) JPY7.2 bil.

JLOC XXVIII Mezzanine Specified Bonds

Harajuku Holding TMK Series 4-2 JPY3.6 billion floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds due October 2012

Rating Initial issue amount

CCC (sf) JPY3.6 bil.

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ .