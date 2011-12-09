(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- The transaction's asset manager is still in the process of selling the properties backing the transaction's two remaining specified bonds in accordance with the property sales plan, and we believe that completing collection through the sales of these properties will require some time. Meanwhile, if multiple properties are sold as expected, the redemption of principal on class B--currently the transaction's highest-level tranche--will further progress. As such, we consider the status of the sales of the collateral properties to be a key factor in the credit quality of that class.

-- We have kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch negative. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C and D senior trust certificates, as well as our rating on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has kept its rating on the class B senior trust certificates issued under the JLOC XXVIII transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C and D senior trust certificates, as well as our rating on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds issued under the same transaction (also listed below). We initially placed the rating on class B on CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2011. Then, on June 15, 2011, we simultaneously lowered the rating on class B to 'A (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and kept it on CreditWatch negative. The class A senior trust certificates and Nakano Holding TMK's series 3-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds have already been fully redeemed.

Of the four specified bonds (two senior and two mezzanine specified bonds) issued by two obligors that initially backed the transaction, two specified bonds (one senior and one mezzanine specified bond) issued by one obligor remain. The two remaining specified bonds originally represented about 51% of the total initial issue amount of the transaction. The asset manager is still in the process of selling the properties backing the specified bonds in accordance with the property sales plan. We believe that completing collection through the sales of the related collateral properties will require some time, as many of these properties remain unsold. Indeed, with the transaction's legal final maturity date drawing closer, it is our view that the rating on class B is under downward pressure.

Meanwhile, the redemption of class B--currently the transaction's highest-level tranche and already partly redeemed--will further progress if multiple properties are sold as expected. We today kept our rating on class B on CreditWatch negative because we consider the status of the sales of the collateral properties to be a key factor in the credit quality of that class. We intend to review our rating on class B after ascertaining a number of factors, including the progress of the collateral property sales.

The performance of the properties backing the transaction's two remaining specified bonds is in line with the projection we made when we revised our assumption regarding the likely collection amount from these properties in September 2011. Accordingly, we affirmed our ratings on classes C and D and on Harajuku Holding TMK's series 4-2 floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds based on the same recovery prospects we assumed in September 2011.

JLOC XXVIII is a property sales-type commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The senior trust certificates and mezzanine specified bonds were backed by 567 real estate properties. Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd. served as the arranger for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2012 for the class B to D senior trust certificates and the Harajuku Holding TMK series 4-2 floating rate specified bonds.

RATING KEPT ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

JLOC XXVIII Senior Trust Certificates

JPY88.9 billion trust certificates due October 2012

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B A (sf)/Watch Neg JPY10.1 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial issue amount

C BB- (sf) JPY8.8 bil.

D CCC (sf) JPY7.2 bil.

JLOC XXVIII Mezzanine Specified Bonds

Harajuku Holding TMK Series 4-2 JPY3.6 billion floating-rate mezzanine specified bonds due October 2012

Rating Initial issue amount

CCC (sf) JPY3.6 bil.