OVERVIEW

-- JLOC XXXI is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- We consider that we need to reassess the recovery prospects of the properties backing two of the transaction's four remaining loans because the cash flows from the underlying properties are lower than the assumptions we made when we reviewed our ratings in October 2010.

-- We have placed our ratings on classes A to C on CreditWatch with negative implications, and affirmed our ratings on classes D and X.

Sept. 15, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has placed its ratings on the class A to C trust certificates, issued under the JLOC XXXI Trust Certificates transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on classes D and X issued under the same transaction (also listed below).

The trust certificates were initially secured by 22 nonrecourse loans (effectively 19 loans), of which four loans (the four loans originally represented about 13% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) remain at this point.

We today placed classes A to C on CreditWatch negative because: the cash flows from the underlying properties backing two of the transaction's four remaining loans (the two loans originally represented about 9% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) are lower than the assumptions we made when we reviewed our ratings in October 2010, and the recovery prospects of the properties are under downward pressure accordingly.

We intend to review our ratings on classes A to C after reconsidering our assumption with respect to the likely recovery amount from the properties with lower-than-expected cash flows that back the aforementioned two loans. In reviewing the ratings, we also intend to consider the performance of the properties backing the transaction's two other remaining loans by gathering additional information.

JLOC XXXI is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were initially secured by 22 nonrecourse loans, which were originally backed by 62 real estate properties. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings address the full and timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in Feb. 2015 for the class A trust certificates, the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to D certificates, and the timely payment of available interest for the interest-only class X certificates.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

JLOC XXXI Trust Certificates

JPY24.3 billion trust certificates due February 2015

Class To From Initial Issue Amount

A AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf) JPY21.6 bil.

B BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg BBB- (sf) JPY1.1 bil.

C B+ (sf) /Watch Neg B+ (sf) JPY0.9 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial Issue Amount

D CCC (sf) JPY0.7 bil.

X AAA (sf) JPY24.3 bil. (initial notional principal)