OVERVIEW

-- JLOC XXXIII is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- The principal on one of the transaction's remaining specified bonds has been impaired.

-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class D and affirmed our ratings on classes B, C, and X.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its rating on the class D trust certificates issued under the JLOC XXXIII Trust Certificate transaction, and has affirmed its ratings on the class B, C, and X trust certificates issued under the same transaction (see list below). The class A trust certificates were fully redeemed on the trust distribution date in October 2010.

Of the five nonrecourse loans and five specified bonds that initially backed the trust certificates, three specified bonds and one loan remain. Collection for one of the remaining specified bonds (the specified bond originally represented 14.2% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) has been completed. However, because the collected amount was less than the principal on the specified bond, the principal on the specified bond was impaired. We today lowered our rating on class D because we have confirmed that class D has incurred an effective loss.

By September 2010, we had lowered our assumptions with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties backing two other remaining specified bonds (two specified bonds other than the one mentioned above) and the remaining loan (the two specified bonds and the loan originally represented about 5.7%, about 6.5%, and about 14.5% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates, respectively). At that time, we estimated the values of the properties backing each of the two specified bonds and the loan to be about 70%, about 75%, and about 69% of our initial underwriting values, respectively. This time, we have again lowered our assumptions with regard to the values of the properties backing the two specified bonds (the two specified bonds originally represented about 5.7%, and about 6.5% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates, respectively) to about 60% and about 53% of our respective initial underwriting values after considering the liquidation plan as well as the progress of sales activities with respect to the related collateral properties. Nevertheless, because the liquidation of the transaction's underlying properties has progressed overall and the collected proceeds are used to redeem the trust certificates in sequential order (starting from the upper-level tranches), credit support provided by the lower-level tranches to the upper-level tranches has increased. Accordingly, we today affirmed our ratings on classes B and C.

In addition, we did not raise our rating on class B today because, although the loan-to-value ratio has declined, we see a risk that collection for the two other remaining specified bonds and the remaining loan might not be completed by the transaction's legal final maturity date, which is less than two years away. Indeed, the completion of collection will depend on the progress of the liquidation of the related collateral properties.

We continue to see the liquidation plan of the properties backing the transaction's remaining specified bonds and loan, and the progress of such liquidation, as key factors in the transaction's credit quality.

JLOC XXXIII is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by five nonrecourse loans and five specified bonds. The loans and specified bonds were initially backed by a total of 110 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests owned by nine obligors. The transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in July 2013 for the class B to D certificates, and the timely payment of available interest for the interest-only class X certificates.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING LOWERED

JLOC XXXIII

JPY67.8 billion trust certificates due July 2013 issued on Nov. 16, 2006

Class To From Initial issue amount

D CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY7.5 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B AA (sf) JPY8.6 bil.

C B- (sf) JPY8.0 bil.

X AAA (sf) JPY67.8 bil.*

*Initial notional principal

Class A has been fully redeemed.