OVERVIEW
-- JLOC XXXIII is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was
arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- The principal on one of the transaction's remaining
specified bonds has been impaired.
-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our rating on class D and
affirmed our ratings on classes B, C, and X.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)'
from 'CCC (sf)' its rating on the class D trust certificates
issued under the JLOC XXXIII Trust Certificate transaction, and
has affirmed its ratings on the class B, C, and X trust
certificates issued under the same transaction (see list below).
The class A trust certificates were fully redeemed on the trust
distribution date in October 2010.
Of the five nonrecourse loans and five specified bonds that
initially backed the trust certificates, three specified bonds
and one loan remain. Collection for one of the remaining
specified bonds (the specified bond originally represented 14.2%
of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates)
has been completed. However, because the collected amount was
less than the principal on the specified bond, the principal on
the specified bond was impaired. We today lowered our rating on
class D because we have confirmed that class D has incurred an
effective loss.
By September 2010, we had lowered our assumptions with
respect to the likely collection amount from the properties
backing two other remaining specified bonds (two specified bonds
other than the one mentioned above) and the remaining loan (the
two specified bonds and the loan originally represented about
5.7%, about 6.5%, and about 14.5% of the total initial issuance
amount of the trust certificates, respectively). At that time,
we estimated the values of the properties backing each of the
two specified bonds and the loan to be about 70%, about 75%, and
about 69% of our initial underwriting values, respectively. This
time, we have again lowered our assumptions with regard to the
values of the properties backing the two specified bonds (the
two specified bonds originally represented about 5.7%, and about
6.5% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust
certificates, respectively) to about 60% and about 53% of our
respective initial underwriting values after considering the
liquidation plan as well as the progress of sales activities
with respect to the related collateral properties. Nevertheless,
because the liquidation of the transaction's underlying
properties has progressed overall and the collected proceeds are
used to redeem the trust certificates in sequential order
(starting from the upper-level tranches), credit support
provided by the lower-level tranches to the upper-level tranches
has increased. Accordingly, we today affirmed our ratings on
classes B and C.
In addition, we did not raise our rating on class B today
because, although the loan-to-value ratio has declined, we see a
risk that collection for the two other remaining specified bonds
and the remaining loan might not be completed by the
transaction's legal final maturity date, which is less than two
years away. Indeed, the completion of collection will depend on
the progress of the liquidation of the related collateral
properties.
We continue to see the liquidation plan of the properties
backing the transaction's remaining specified bonds and loan,
and the progress of such liquidation, as key factors in the
transaction's credit quality.
JLOC XXXIII is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were
originally secured by five nonrecourse loans and five specified
bonds. The loans and specified bonds were initially backed by a
total of 110 real estate properties and real estate beneficial
interests owned by nine obligors. The transaction was arranged
by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset
Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this
transaction.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by
the transaction's legal final maturity date in July 2013 for the
class B to D certificates, and the timely payment of available
interest for the interest-only class X certificates.
RATING LOWERED
JLOC XXXIII
JPY67.8 billion trust certificates due July 2013 issued on
Nov. 16, 2006
Class To From Initial issue amount
D CC (sf) CCC (sf) JPY7.5 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount
B AA (sf) JPY8.6 bil.
C B- (sf) JPY8.0 bil.
X AAA (sf) JPY67.8 bil.*
*Initial notional principal
Class A has been fully redeemed.