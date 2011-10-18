(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned a 'BB-'
corporate credit rating to Edison, N.J.-based specialty
materials and wood products producer J.M. Huber Corp. The
outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating and a '4'
recovery rating to the company's proposed offering of $225
million of senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '4' recovery
rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%)
recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.
The corporate credit rating on privately held J.M. Huber
Corp. reflects its fair business risk profile and aggressive
financial risk profile.
Huber manufactures specialty materials and oriented
strandboard (OSB), a plywood substitute used primarily in new
residential construction. It also has a small timberland
management business. Huber expects to close on the sale of its
natural gas property development business in the fourth quarter
of 2011 for proceeds of about $30 million, a portion of which
may be in the form of notes.
Huber's financial performance has suffered in recent years
because of weak demand for OSB and, more recently, low natural
gas prices and rising raw material costs. Given a poor natural
gas pricing outlook for at least the next few years, Huber's
small scale in this business, and heavy capital spending
requirements, we regard Huber's decision to exit the gas
business as positive for both the business and financial risk
profiles.
Huber has steadily and significantly reduced debt in recent
years, primarily with proceeds from the sale of noncore assets.
Nevertheless, because of weakness in OSB markets, debt leverage
remains aggressive.
Huber has embarked on an initiative to reshape its business
mix to further reduce cyclicality and intends to significantly
increase EBITDA in coming years. We believe that this may
involve acquisitions to extend its specialty materials product
lines. However, we assume the company will undertake them with a
view to avoiding deterioration of the financial profile.
Our key assumptions affecting Huber's operating performance
during the next year include:
-- Subdued global economic conditions, with continued
weakness in U.S. housing;
-- Benefits from Huber's recent capacity additions in
certain specialty ingredient product lines;
-- Improved pricing to offset raw material cost inflation;
-- OSB improving to near break-even cash flow; and
-- The company's exit from the gas business in 2011.
The outlook is stable. In the face of business and economic
challenges, management's commitment to strengthening credit
quality is an important rating consideration. We believe that
through gradual earnings improvement and modest net debt
reduction, funds from operations to net adjusted debt will
strengthen to the 15%-20% range we consider appropriate for the
ratings. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation
that Huber completes the proposed refinancing during the next
several weeks.
We could lower the rating if refinancing delays lead to
liquidity concerns. We could also lower the ratings if
macroeconomic conditions worsen more than we expect, if the
company is unable to pass on heightened raw material costs to
its customers in a timely manner, or if more competitive market
conditions result in lower operating profitability. A downgrade
would also occur in the unexpected event of a shift to more
aggressive financial policies.
We anticipate that Huber's cash flow generation will
eventually increase as a result of a cyclical recovery in U.S.
housing markets, although this is unlikely to occur during the
next one to two years. We also believe that the company is
likely to continue reshaping its portfolio to grow in the
less-cyclical specialty ingredients business. We would expect
potential portfolio changes to result in higher and more
consistent cash flow generation. If the company can accomplish
this without increasing leverage, we could consider an upgrade.
We would consider a one-notch upgrade (to a 'BB' corporate
credit rating) if Huber generates consistently positive
discretionary cash flow and its funds from operations to
adjusted total debt ratio consistently exceeds 20%.
