-- Diversified, privately held J.M. Huber Corp. plans to issue $225 million of senior unsecured notes as part of a debt refinancing.

-- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Huber.

-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' senior unsecured debt rating and a recovery rating of '4' to the proposed notes offering.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will complete the proposed refinancing in coming weeks, can continue to successfully navigate business and economic challenges, and remains committed to strengthening credit quality.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Edison, N.J.-based specialty materials and wood products producer J.M. Huber Corp. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating and a '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed offering of $225 million of senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

The corporate credit rating on privately held J.M. Huber Corp. reflects its fair business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile.

Huber manufactures specialty materials and oriented strandboard (OSB), a plywood substitute used primarily in new residential construction. It also has a small timberland management business. Huber expects to close on the sale of its natural gas property development business in the fourth quarter of 2011 for proceeds of about $30 million, a portion of which may be in the form of notes.

Huber's financial performance has suffered in recent years because of weak demand for OSB and, more recently, low natural gas prices and rising raw material costs. Given a poor natural gas pricing outlook for at least the next few years, Huber's small scale in this business, and heavy capital spending requirements, we regard Huber's decision to exit the gas business as positive for both the business and financial risk profiles.

Huber has steadily and significantly reduced debt in recent years, primarily with proceeds from the sale of noncore assets. Nevertheless, because of weakness in OSB markets, debt leverage remains aggressive.

Huber has embarked on an initiative to reshape its business mix to further reduce cyclicality and intends to significantly increase EBITDA in coming years. We believe that this may involve acquisitions to extend its specialty materials product lines. However, we assume the company will undertake them with a view to avoiding deterioration of the financial profile.

Our key assumptions affecting Huber's operating performance during the next year include:

-- Subdued global economic conditions, with continued weakness in U.S. housing;

-- Benefits from Huber's recent capacity additions in certain specialty ingredient product lines;

-- Improved pricing to offset raw material cost inflation;

-- OSB improving to near break-even cash flow; and

-- The company's exit from the gas business in 2011.

The outlook is stable. In the face of business and economic challenges, management's commitment to strengthening credit quality is an important rating consideration. We believe that through gradual earnings improvement and modest net debt reduction, funds from operations to net adjusted debt will strengthen to the 15%-20% range we consider appropriate for the ratings. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Huber completes the proposed refinancing during the next several weeks.

We could lower the rating if refinancing delays lead to liquidity concerns. We could also lower the ratings if macroeconomic conditions worsen more than we expect, if the company is unable to pass on heightened raw material costs to its customers in a timely manner, or if more competitive market conditions result in lower operating profitability. A downgrade would also occur in the unexpected event of a shift to more aggressive financial policies.

We anticipate that Huber's cash flow generation will eventually increase as a result of a cyclical recovery in U.S. housing markets, although this is unlikely to occur during the next one to two years. We also believe that the company is likely to continue reshaping its portfolio to grow in the less-cyclical specialty ingredients business. We would expect potential portfolio changes to result in higher and more consistent cash flow generation. If the company can accomplish this without increasing leverage, we could consider an upgrade. We would consider a one-notch upgrade (to a 'BB' corporate credit rating) if Huber generates consistently positive discretionary cash flow and its funds from operations to adjusted total debt ratio consistently exceeds 20%.

