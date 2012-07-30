(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn India-based automotive parts manufacturer JNS
Instruments Limited's (JNS) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BBB(ind)nm'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at
the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate
information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of JNS.
Fitch migrated JNS to the non-monitored category on 23
January 2012 (please see rating action commentary available at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has also withdrawn JNS's bank loan
ratings as follows: - INR220.2m term loans: National Long-Term
'Fitch BBB(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn - INR230m fund-based
working capital credit limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BBB(ind)nm' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A2(ind)nm'; ratings
withdrawn - INR77m non-fund-based working capital credit limits:
National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' and National Short-Term
'Fitch A2(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn