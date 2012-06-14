Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
June 15 Moody's assigns the rating of Aa2/VMIG 1 to the J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (Munic. Deriv.) Puttable Tax-Exempt Receipts, Series 4235
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------