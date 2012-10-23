NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings on the three classes of certificates issued by J.P. Morgan Tax-Exempt Pass-Through Trust, Series 2011-2 (the issuer):

--$16,433,941 class A-1 certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;

--$39,084,559 class A-2 certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative;

--$7,500,000 class A-3 certificates at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative.

The transaction represents a pass-through of all proceeds received in respect of the three underlying mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) owned by the trust. The ratings are based on the credit quality of the MRBs, currently rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch.

Proceeds from the certificate issuance were used to purchase three MRBs issued by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA). The MRBs are currently collateralized by 25 underlying Ginnie Mae (GNMA) and 54 Fannie Mae (FNMA) guaranteed mortgage-backed securities totaling approximately $63 million, which is the same balance of the outstanding certificates. The MRBs are all rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch based on the GNMA and FNMA guarantees of full and timely payment of principal and interest on its securities. The guaranties are backed by the rating of the U.S. treasury, which carries the rating of the United States of America (the U.S. government; rated 'AAA/F1+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch).

The transaction relies, to a lesser extent, on a series of counterparties to perform particular roles, including the trustee (U.S. Bank, N.A.; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable) and the bank at which the certificate account is established (also U.S. Bank). All distributions from the underlying MRBs are deposited into the certificate account where they are held uninvested, and are subsequently withdrawn by the trustee prior to each payment date. The certificate account is a segregated trust account, separated from the assets of the bank in the event of its insolvency. In its role as both issuer account bank and trustee, U.S. Bank continues to satisfy the eligibility criteria described in Fitch's 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'.

The CUSIPS for the three underlying IHDA MRBs are: 45201YYF8, 45201YYG6, and 45201YYH4. Fitch's last rating commentary for the IHDA MRBs on July 19, 2012 titled 'Fitch Affirms Certain Municipal Ratings Directly Linked to U.S. Sovereign' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.