-- Japan Securities Finance said it has started talks with Osaka Securities Finance on integrating their businesses.

-- Standard & Poor's believes the impact of the potential integration on JSF's financial and business profiles will be limited.

-- We affirmed our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on JSF at 'A/A-1'. The outlook remains stable.

-- We withdrew our rating on its CP program.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Japan Securities Finance Co. Ltd. (JSF). At the same time, we withdrew our rating on its commercial paper program upon the issuer's request. The rating actions follow JSF's announcement that it has started talks with Osaka Securities Finance Co. Ltd. (OSF; not rated) on integrating their businesses.

The affirmation is based on our view that, given the smaller scale of OSF's assets and business, the impact of the potential integration on JSF's credit quality would remain within the range assumed in the current ratings. The outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating remains stable.

Although both companies have only started to work out the details of their business integration plan, Standard & Poor's sees it as highly likely that JSF and OSF will integrate, given that Tokyo Stock Exchange Group Inc. and Osaka Securities Exchange Co. Ltd. have confirmed their merger on Jan. 1, 2013. So far, OSF has kept a record of bottom-line profits, except for a year when it recorded losses that stemmed from liquidating transactions with Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

On the other hand, OSF's core profit is low--the company posted two consecutive years of operating losses before loan loss provisions in fiscal 2010-2011 (ended March 31, 2012). In addition, OSF's profits are susceptible to fluctuations in the domestic equities market because its revenue base is relatively small.

Therefore, in our view, OSF's operating revenues could fall below the break-even point if the market weakens. Furthermore, OSF has incurred a certain level of credit costs arising from loans secured by securities. Nevertheless, given the scale of OSF's business--its assets and earnings are equivalent to about 5% and 17% of those of JFS--we hold the view that the aforementioned risk factors would have a limited impact on JSF's business and financial profiles.

In addition, the integration is likely to widen JSF's revenue base only in a small way because OSF's market is limited, in our opinion. The outlook is stable, reflecting Standard & Poor's view that JSF's financial profile is likely to remain within a range that is commensurate with the current ratings.

We may consider an upgrade if JSF's profitability as a group increases and if we see signs that its financial profile is likely to significantly improve. Conversely, we may lower the rating if the JSF group fails to cover costs with revenues due to a further decline in its earnings from the margin lending business and if we see a prompt turnaround of the situation as unlikely.

