(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's JSV Motors and Construction Private Limited (JSV) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect JSV's small size of operations and its limited track record of operations in the car dealership business. FY12 (financial year ending March) was the first full year of operations for the company. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR484m (FY11: INR161m).

The ratings are constrained by JSV's low operating EBITDAR margin (FY12: 4.2%) due to the trading nature of its business and tight liquidity position on account of high working capital requirements. The company faces high inventory days (around 55 days) with negligible creditors as it does not receive any credit from Hyundai Motors India Limited for the cars it sells, leading to the near-full use of its working capital credit limits (FY12: 96%).

The ratings also reflect high net financial leverage (net debt/operating EBITDA: around 8.5x in FY12) and low gross interest coverage ratio (FY12: 1.2x) on account of high working capital debt (FY12: INR82m) and low operating margins of the company. Fitch expects operating margins to improve from FY13 onwards as the company would not have to pay rent for its workshop land since the same has been purchased in FY12.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in revenue and profitability leading to net interest coverage ratio above 1.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in revenue and profitability and/or any unexpected debt-led capex or increase in working capital cycle leading to net interest coverage ratio below 1.1x on a sustained basis could lead to negative rating action.

JSV is a dealership company of Hyundai Motors India Limited. Provisional numbers for FY12 indicate EBITDAR of INR20.3m (FY11: INR0.7m) and net loss of INR0.7m (FY11: INR6m). Fitch has also assigned ratings to JSVs's following debt instruments:

- INR20.6m long-term debt: assigned 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR67.9m fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch B(ind)'/'FitchA4(ind)'