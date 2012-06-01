(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India's JSV Motors and Construction Private Limited (JSV) a
National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The ratings reflect JSV's small size of operations and its
limited track record of operations in the car dealership
business. FY12 (financial year ending March) was the first full
year of operations for the company. Provisional results for FY12
indicate revenue of INR484m (FY11: INR161m).
The ratings are constrained by JSV's low operating EBITDAR
margin (FY12: 4.2%) due to the trading nature of its business
and tight liquidity position on account of high working capital
requirements. The company faces high inventory days (around 55
days) with negligible creditors as it does not receive any
credit from Hyundai Motors India Limited for the cars it sells,
leading to the near-full use of its working capital credit
limits (FY12: 96%).
The ratings also reflect high net financial leverage (net
debt/operating EBITDA: around 8.5x in FY12) and low gross
interest coverage ratio (FY12: 1.2x) on account of high working
capital debt (FY12: INR82m) and low operating margins of the
company. Fitch expects operating margins to improve from FY13
onwards as the company would not have to pay rent for its
workshop land since the same has been purchased in FY12.
Positive rating action may result from an improvement in
revenue and profitability leading to net interest coverage ratio
above 1.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in
revenue and profitability and/or any unexpected debt-led capex
or increase in working capital cycle leading to net interest
coverage ratio below 1.1x on a sustained basis could lead to
negative rating action.
JSV is a dealership company of Hyundai Motors India Limited.
Provisional numbers for FY12 indicate EBITDAR of INR20.3m (FY11:
INR0.7m) and net loss of INR0.7m (FY11: INR6m). Fitch has also
assigned ratings to JSVs's following debt instruments:
- INR20.6m long-term debt: assigned 'Fitch B(ind)'
- INR67.9m fund-based working capital limits: assigned
'Fitch B(ind)'/'FitchA4(ind)'